PICTURES: Palestinians Celebrate, Hand out Candy After Terror Attack that Killed 5 in Tel Aviv

Palestinians Celebrate, Hand out Candy After Terror Attack that Killed 5 in Tel Aviv

Palestinians in a number of cities got here out in droves to have a good time a taking pictures assault by a terrorist in a Tel Aviv suburb on Tuesday night that killed 5 folks.

The terrorist, recognized as Diaa Hamarsheh, 26, a Palestinian from close to the West Bank metropolis of Jenin, smuggled into Israel illegally and commenced a taking pictures spree with an M16 assault rifle within the ultra-Orthodox metropolis of Bnei Brak in central Israel, as Breitbart News reported.

Palestinians celebrated outdoors Hamarsheh’s household house and in different Palestinian cities later that night.

Dozens of images and movies emerged of Palestinians all around the West Bank and Gaza handing out sweets as per the custom within the aftermath of a lethal assault towards Israelis.

One of the victims, Avishai Yehezkel, 29, was shielding his two-year-old son when the Palestinian terrorist sprayed bullets at him. His son remained on the street after his father was murdered. Apart from the toddler, Yehezkel was survived by his spouse, who’s eight months pregnant.

Israeli emergency personnel evacuate a wounded lady from the scene of a taking pictures assault on March 29, 2022 in Bnei Brak. (GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP through Getty)

The Ukrainian Embassy in Israel issued a press release condemning the “heinous” assault and confirming that two Ukrainian nationals, Victor Sorokopot, 38, and Dimitri Mitrik, 23, have been among the many useless.

Palestinians on social media additionally hailed their deaths, calling them “settlers” though the 2 weren’t Israeli residents.

The different two victims have been Amir Khoury, 32, an Arab Christian police officer who was one in every of two officers who killed the terrorist, and Yaakov Shalom, 36, the son of a distinguished rabbi who died final 12 months from COVID. Shalom was shot at level clean vary from inside his automotive.

He was survived by his mom, spouse and 4 kids.

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai expressed his condolences to Khoury’s father, Jarris.

“Alongside the tragedy, it is important for me to tell you that your son saved the lives of many civilians,” Shabtai said in response to the Times of Israel. “His actions will become a legacy and memory of heroism for the whole country.”

The taking pictures was the third terror assault inside every week, claiming the lives of 11 folks.

Israeli safety forces and emergency personnel collect on the scene of a taking pictures assault on March 29, 2022 in Bnei Brak. (JACK GUEZ/AFP through Getty Images)

“Israel is facing a wave of murderous Arab terrorism,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated late Tuesday. “The security forces are at work. We will fight terrorism with persistence, diligence and an iron fist.”

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh stated he personally welcomes the assault.

“We are proud of the Palestinian people and the free people of the nation in the face of the heroic attack that struck all of Israel,” he stated, including that the terrorists who carried out the current assaults have been “heroes.”





