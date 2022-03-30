PICTURES: Palestinians Celebrate, Hand out Candy After Terror Attack that Killed 5 in Tel Aviv

Palestinians in a number of cities got here out in droves to have a good time a taking pictures assault by a terrorist in a Tel Aviv suburb on Tuesday night that killed 5 folks.

The terrorist, recognized as Diaa Hamarsheh, 26, a Palestinian from close to the West Bank metropolis of Jenin, smuggled into Israel illegally and commenced a taking pictures spree with an M16 assault rifle within the ultra-Orthodox metropolis of Bnei Brak in central Israel, as Breitbart News reported.

Palestinians celebrated outdoors Hamarsheh’s household house and in different Palestinian cities later that night.

Dozens of images and movies emerged of Palestinians all around the West Bank and Gaza handing out sweets as per the custom within the aftermath of a lethal assault towards Israelis.

A query for non-Israelis: Have you ever heard of the follow of handing out sweets to have a good time deaths in terrorist assaults? Unfortunately, the follow is extraordinarily widespread after profitable Palestinian terrorist assaults. pic.twitter.com/zrYizxYy36 — Michael Starr (@Starrlord89) March 30, 2022

One of the victims, Avishai Yehezkel, 29, was shielding his two-year-old son when the Palestinian terrorist sprayed bullets at him. His son remained on the street after his father was murdered. Apart from the toddler, Yehezkel was survived by his spouse, who’s eight months pregnant.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Israel issued a press release condemning the “heinous” assault and confirming that two Ukrainian nationals, Victor Sorokopot, 38, and Dimitri Mitrik, 23, have been among the many useless.

Palestinians on social media additionally hailed their deaths, calling them “settlers” though the 2 weren’t Israeli residents.

In a time when folks get morally outraged over nearly every part, I’ve by no means as soon as seen the identical stage of ethical indignation towards the follow of celebrating the deaths of victims of terrorism. pic.twitter.com/xT1EINoTzu — Michael Starr (@Starrlord89) March 30, 2022

The different two victims have been Amir Khoury, 32, an Arab Christian police officer who was one in every of two officers who killed the terrorist, and Yaakov Shalom, 36, the son of a distinguished rabbi who died final 12 months from COVID. Shalom was shot at level clean vary from inside his automotive.

He was survived by his mom, spouse and 4 kids.

Palestinians handing out sweets to have a good time the homicide of Israelis https://t.co/Zgl1oeEqzN — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) March 29, 2022