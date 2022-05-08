Pierre Expresses Condolences Following Deadly Cuba Hotel Explosion – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has expressed condolences to the individuals and authorities of Cuba after an enormous explosion late Friday morning on the unique Saratoga Hotel in Old Havana killed no less than 25 individuals.

According to information stories, emergency responders transported greater than 60 injured to the hospital.

“I would like to publicly express my condolences to the people and the Government of the Republic of Cuba during this tragic time,” Prime Minister Pierre wrote on his Facebook web page.

“Let us pray for the loved ones and the families of those who have lost their lives as a result of the hotel blast in Havana. May their souls rest in peace. We also pray for the recovery of the wounded and for the safety of all emergency personnel,” he acknowledged.

The BBC stated it’s believed a gasoline tanker parked outdoors the Saratoga Hotel ignited, inflicting the explosion, which destroyed a number of flooring.

The BBC reported that the historic resort would have reopened in a number of days.

But it’s in ruins, with a lot of its outer wall torn off whereas search and rescue efforts proceed.

