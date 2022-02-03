Piers Morgan uses Rogan debate to take aim at Meghan Markle

Firebrand commentator Piers Morgan has weighed in on the Joe Rogan and Spotify stoush – whereas managing to slam Meghan and Harry once more.

Piers Morgan has praised Joe Rogan, saying Spotify ought to give the podcaster the money that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make from their present with the streaming service.

The controversial UK commentator is the most recent to chime in on the Rogan and Spotify drama after the streaming service sided with the podcaster by eradicating Neil Young and Joni Mitchell’s music from the platform after the musicians complained about misinformation, The US Sun reviews.

In a New York Post opinion piece on Monday, Morgan recognised the criticism Rogan as soon as directed at him.

“Joe Rogan once branded me an ‘a**hole’’ after I called for more gun restrictions in America – and said my British accent should itself be restricted to ‘selling mops and non-stick cookware’ on late-night TV.

“To be fair, he was probably speaking for many of his fellow countrymen who understandably objected to being told how to live their lives by a snooty reincarnation of George III.”

However, Morgan agreed they had been alike in some methods.

“Rogan’s got an open mind; like me, he doesn’t park himself into any particular political or social tribe, nor does he like or dislike people according to their partisan allegiance.

“Spotify should give Joe Rogan [the] cash Meghan and Harry make from their shows and tear up [the] royals’ contract,” he stated.

Morgan additionally praised Rogan as a supporter of free speech.

“He describes himself as a ‘socially liberal’ man who supports gay rights, women’s rights, universal health care and recreational drug use, and he has publicly endorsed Ron Paul, Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard,” Morgan stated.

“But Rogan also believes strongly in free speech, hates cancel culture, supports the Second Amendment and loudly condemns the appalling way conservative voices are constantly vilified and censored by liberal-run media,” he stated.

Spotify pulls Neil Young music amid backlash

Joe Rogan moved his podcast to Spotify final yr, after saying he didn’t just like the censorship of YouTube, which was beforehand one of many broadcasters of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

Then, in December 2021, he got here beneath fireplace when he broadcast hours of interviews with controversial medical doctors Robert Malone and Peter McCullough.

Dr Malone was banned from Twitter for spreading virus misinformation simply in the future earlier than his interview was broadcast by Rogan.

The interviews noticed an open letter from 270 medical professionals begging the platform to ditch Rogan’s podcast, in addition to varied musicians slamming the streaming service, together with Canadian singer Neil Young.

Young wrote to his management in a letter posted to his web site, however which has since been eliminated, upset over the “spreading [of] fake information about vaccines” and asking for his music to be faraway from Spotify.

“They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” he wrote.

Spotify selected Rogan and eliminated Young’s music, amongst others. It has since confronted an enormous backlash for backing the podcaster.

After pulling the singer’s catalogue, Neil Young followers have threatened to cancel their month-to-month subscriptions.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who’ve a multimillion greenback take care of the streaming platform, additionally hit out on the firm, saying they had spoken to bosses about their concerns.

They stated: “Since the inception of Archewell, we have worked to address the real-time global misinformation crisis,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stated in a press release.

“We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis.”

Morgan, in the meantime, stated he commonly listens to Rogan’s podcast, saying he admired the podcaster’s “fierce curiosity”.

“I regularly listen to his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience and it’s a brilliantly freewheeling, wide-ranging, sometimes combative, always fascinating series of conversations with people from all walks of life who hold all manner of opinions.

“I don’t always agree with what Rogan or his guests say, but why should I?

“We’re not living in North Korea, we’re allowed to hold different views to each other.

“But what I like most about him is his fierce curiosity and refreshing willingness to admit when he’s wrong or has simply changed his mind,” Morgan stated.

