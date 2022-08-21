Pies get off the canvas, yet again in heartbreak for Blues

Once the Magpies had snatched the lead by way of Elliott, there was a way of inevitability pervading the massive crowd, as they went into lead-protection mode, forcing scrimmages and contests and at last getting the footy ahead when the siren sounded.

The slender triumph for the transition model of Craig McRae over his teammate Michael Voss’ stronger contested and clearance technique for scoring was underscored by the truth that the Pies scored three of their 5 final-quarter objectives from defensive rebounds.

For the Blues, this was the cruellest end result. Not solely did it knock them out of the finals by 0.6 of a share level – securing that berth for the Bulldogs – but it surely additionally contained innumerable what-ifs. Carlton had been wasteful within the remaining quarter, peppering the purpose however lacking, with a yield of simply 0.6 – the worst being a miscue from Charlie Curnow, excellent in that eight-goal third time period, when he tried a hook kick that went awry.

More broadly, the Blues will rue that Sam Walsh, their midfield boy marvel, failed to return up for this mega-match – performed earlier than 88,000, the season’s largest gathering – resulting from a again ailment.

Patrick Cripps had stood up within the absence of Walsh, accumulating 27 contested balls and a heap of clearances. Adam Cerra, too, was excellent – booting two objectives in that third quarter (as did Curnow and Jesse Motlop) – whereas Sam Docherty was sharp and fixed from half-back.