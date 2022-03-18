Pietermaritzburg school counsellor Darren Goddard guilty of rape | Witness

Former Pietermaritzburg major college steerage counsellor

Darren Goddard has been convicted on one cost of rape of a younger boy he

counselled, 5 counts of sexual assault and one in all accessing little one

pornography.

He was acquitted on eight different prices the place Judge Kate

Pillay was not happy that the proof towards him was adequate to show

the allegations.

The decide stated she didn’t discover Goddard to be a truthful

witness though he was very smart and articulate.

She stated there was no proof to assist his declare that

kids have been coerced into making statements implicating him or that there was

a conspiracy towards him.

The case was adjourned to July 13 for sentencing procedures.

Goddard will stay out on bail because the decide stated he has

meticulously attended his trial and isn’t a flight danger.