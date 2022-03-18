Pietermaritzburg school counsellor Darren Goddard guilty of rape | Witness
Darren Goddard responsible of rape.
Former Pietermaritzburg major college steerage counsellor
Darren Goddard has been convicted on one cost of rape of a younger boy he
counselled, 5 counts of sexual assault and one in all accessing little one
pornography.
He was acquitted on eight different prices the place Judge Kate
Pillay was not happy that the proof towards him was adequate to show
the allegations.
The decide stated she didn’t discover Goddard to be a truthful
witness though he was very smart and articulate.
She stated there was no proof to assist his declare that
kids have been coerced into making statements implicating him or that there was
a conspiracy towards him.
The case was adjourned to July 13 for sentencing procedures.
Goddard will stay out on bail because the decide stated he has
meticulously attended his trial and isn’t a flight danger.
