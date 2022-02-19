Pietermaritzburg teacher killed in front of pupils | Witness

A instructor from Khethindlela Primary School in Pietermaritzburg was shot lifeless in entrance of pupils whereas driving dwelling from faculty on Friday afternoon.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson, Colonel Kholeka Mhlongo, mentioned the 48-year-old man died inside his automotive. She mentioned the incident occurred at round 1.30 pm.

“The incident happened between Ezimbuzini and eMaflatini not far from the school. He was attacked in front of the pupils who were also on their way home from school.

“The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage. Police are investigating a case of murder. No one has been arrested,” she mentioned.

Earlier this month, a faculty principal and his spouse had been killed within the South Coast.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Kwazi Mshengu, has since made a plea to the police to make the killing of academics precedence circumstances similar to the killing of politicians. He mentioned it’s because they wish to set up the explanation behind such killings.

“We do not have information that suggest that these killings are the results of the things that are touching the department.

“Unfortunately our schools are becoming soft targets for criminals to find their victims. Since the incidents are happening from outside the school premises we do not have much to do. It is not in our hands. We rely on the police and law enforcement agencies. We become very helpless except to say police must play their role,” he mentioned.

Mshengu mentioned it will make them completely satisfied if the investigation may be achieved shortly.

“If they are arrested and punished it will send a message to the society that no one can just kill someone and get away with it. If people are going to get killed and nothing happens, incidents like these are going to continue everyday,” he mentioned.