Pike dives in to biggest challenge

There’s a spotlight and resolve about William Pike that solely a problem like taking over the perfect jockeys in world can convey out the champion jockey in Sydney.

Known because the wizard of west, the WA champion has come to Sydney as a result of he’s capable of trip right here unvaccinated for -19and needs winners and a bunch 1 or two, which may come as early tomorrow with Hilal within the Randwick Guineas and Wild Planet within the Canterbury.

Willie Pike is decided to take advantage of his possibilities for group 1 success on the weekend, significantly on Hilal Credit:Getty Images

“It has definitely made me appreciate what I had in Perth,” Pike mentioned after his first couple of weeks in Sydney, the place he has simply the 2 winners. “I feel like I have to prove myself, and that means taking the chances when they come along in any race. It’s a challenge. I got a little bit of it in Melbourne 12 months ago, but having to do again, it’s another challenge and keeps you grounded.

″⁣The competition is very fierce here, but I have a couple of really good chances on the weekend. The group 1s are of course the main aim for everybody, and I would love to come away with one of them.″⁣