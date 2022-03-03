Pike dives in to biggest challenge
There’s a spotlight and resolve about William Pike that solely a problem like taking over the perfect jockeys in world can convey out the champion jockey in Sydney.
Known because the wizard of west, the WA champion has come to Sydney as a result of he’s capable of trip right here unvaccinated for -19and needs winners and a bunch 1 or two, which may come as early tomorrow with Hilal within the Randwick Guineas and Wild Planet within the Canterbury.
“It has definitely made me appreciate what I had in Perth,” Pike mentioned after his first couple of weeks in Sydney, the place he has simply the 2 winners. “I feel like I have to prove myself, and that means taking the chances when they come along in any race. It’s a challenge. I got a little bit of it in Melbourne 12 months ago, but having to do again, it’s another challenge and keeps you grounded.
″The competition is very fierce here, but I have a couple of really good chances on the weekend. The group 1s are of course the main aim for everybody, and I would love to come away with one of them.″
Pike is still feeling his way in the harbour city, but a series of seconds, particularly on Hilal in the Hobartville Stakes and Magic in the Silver Slipper, showed his undoubted talent.
He stays with Hilal for team Hawkes in the Randwick Guineas, which has an imposing record at headquarters with wins in the Stan Fox Stakes and Bondi Stakes in the spring after being runner-up in the Sires Produce Stakes and Champagne Stakes as two-year-old.
The son of Fastnet Rock still hasn’t finished in front of Guineas favourite Anamoe in three clashes but is getting closer after a two-length defeat in the Sires before only going a half-neck at Rosehill a fortnight ago.
“He gave me a great feel in the Hobartville, and knowing the Hawkeses and how they operate, they will have him dialled in for the big day on Saturday,” Pike mentioned. “I obtained my hopes up within the Hobartville, however Anamoe being the superb horse he’s, rallied all the best way to the road.
“We had been in a tooth and nail combat to the road, however Anamoe simply stored lifting underneath stress, as did my bloke.