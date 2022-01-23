Pilot accused of faking crash ‘for views’

Olympian Trevor Jacob is in scorching water and is being investigated after he was accused of leaving his airplane to crash whereas skydiving to the bottom.

YouTuber and Olympian Trevor Jacob could possibly be in scorching water after he was accused of crashing his single-engine airplane “for views”.

Jacob, who represented the US on the 2014 Winter Olympics in snowboarding, took off from Lompoc Airport within the Santa Barbara area of California on November 24 final yr.

Jacob was planning on spreading the ashes of his pal Johnny Strange, who died final yr in a base leaping incident in Switzerland.

Wearing a parachute on takeoff, Jacob steered his airplane – a 1940 Taylorcraft, a single-turboprop-engine plane – in the direction of Mammoth Lakes in California.

The flight seemed to be going to plan, with Jacob giving an enormous thumbs-up to the GoPro mounted on his airplane’s dashboard, earlier than issues began to go mistaken.

In a video uploaded to YouTube a month after the crash, Jacob spliced footage from the GoPros connected to the skin of his airplane, and the one contained in the cockpit.

The propeller of his airplane begins to falter and Jacob opens the door to look exterior.

After just a few seconds of Jacob showing to fret, he ultimately opens the door of his airplane utterly and, together with his parachute connected to his again, jumps out of the plane.

Jacob movies himself parachuting to the bottom, within the distant Canadian wilderness, touchdown in a spiky bush within the course of.

The video then reveals the airplane, with the GoPros nonetheless connected, gliding its approach over the mountains earlier than ultimately smashing into the aspect of a cliff.

The airplane crashed in Los Padres National Forest close to Cuyama, California, a distant park within the Santa Barbara area of the state.

Jacob makes his solution to the airplane, retrieving what he can from the wreckage, after which proceeds to hike by the Californian bush for hours.

Night falls, with Jacob nonetheless not encountering any civilisation, nevertheless he finds a stream simply because the solar is setting.

Hours later, he hears a automobile and runs to it for assist, with the farmers within the ute aiding him.

In the video, Jacob tells the farmers he was pressured to ditch the airplane due to an obvious engine failure.

“I had an engine out in the mountains and there was nowhere to land. I always fly with a parachute,” he mentioned.

“And I was like, ‘I can either jump right now or take the chance to land in this thing and I’m like ‘f**k that’, I’m out’. And then as soon as I open the canopy, and opened the parachute, the plane came back around and almost hit me.”

Jacob additionally took to Instagram to submit a photograph of the wreckage.

“I was recently flying a small plane over the mountains when I experienced engine failure. It was the most intense experience of my life,” he wrote.

“I did not think I would make it out alive. I promised myself I’d always fly that route with a parachute after my friend died on the same flight path, and it came in handy.”

Jacob later edited the Instagram caption to learn merely, “crashed my plane … there’s a video about it on my YouTube channel”.

However, the video shortly drew scepticism from the aviation neighborhood, with quite a lot of pilots reacting to the video and debunking his rationalization.

The edited video additionally doesn’t present Jacob making an attempt to undergo any engine failure checklists or searching for a possible place he might glide the airplane to security.

Sources at Lompoc Airport later informed US media Jacob had bought the plane when it was “in need of major maintenance”.

Sceptics additionally questioned why Jacob was flying with an enormous parachute strapped to his again with one pilot, who had data of the 1940 Taylorcraft, saying the seat would’ve needed to be modified to suit Jacob and his parachute.

The state of affairs worsened for Jacob on Christmas Day final yr when the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) introduced it was investigating the crash.

The FAA is but to offer an additional replace on Jacob and mentioned in an announcement it “does not comment on individual investigations”.