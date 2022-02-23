Pilot dies in light plane crash south-east of Warragul

A pilot has died in a light-weight airplane crash in Victoria’s south-east.

Victoria Police stated they believed the airplane crashed in rugged terrain at Seaview in Gippsland, close to Grand Ridge Road, about 7.15am on Wednesday. Seaview is about 22 kilometres south-east of Warragul.

Police consider the airplane crashed in rugged terrain about 7.15am on Wednesday. Credit:Nine News

The Country Fire Authority was amongst emergency companies that responded to the crash. It had 5 vehicles on the website on Wednesday morning.

Police stated the pilot, the one occupant of the plane, was but to be recognized, and died on the scene.