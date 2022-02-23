Pilot dies in light plane crash south-east of Warragul
A pilot has died in a light-weight airplane crash in Victoria’s south-east.
Victoria Police stated they believed the airplane crashed in rugged terrain at Seaview in Gippsland, close to Grand Ridge Road, about 7.15am on Wednesday. Seaview is about 22 kilometres south-east of Warragul.
The Country Fire Authority was amongst emergency companies that responded to the crash. It had 5 vehicles on the website on Wednesday morning.
Police stated the pilot, the one occupant of the plane, was but to be recognized, and died on the scene.
Helicopter footage taken by Nine News confirmed the smashed plane in grassland with emergency service autos close by.
Police stated they’d put together a report for the Coroner.
