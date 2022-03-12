Pilot seriously injured in helicopter crash

A helicopter crash within the Snowy Mountains with just one particular person critically injured has been described as ‘either good luck or good piloting’.

A helicopter crashed within the NSW Snowy Mountains shortly earlier than noon on Friday.

Paramedics confirmed 5 individuals have been on board together with the pilot and 4 male workers of the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

One particular person was airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a severe situation with head, again and attainable spinal accidents.

Two extra sufferers have been winched out with attainable spinal accidents, whereas the remaining two have been capable of stroll out with minor accidents.

They have been taken to Cooma Hospital by highway for additional evaluation.

It is known the helicopter was compelled to make a heavy touchdown in Guthega, east of the Perisher Valley inside the Kosciuszko National Park.

“Any incident involving aircraft has the potential for serious injuries or worse, so the fact that no one lost their life here is either good luck or good piloting,” NSW Ambulance performing inspector Jennifer Barker mentioned.

“Getting access to the patients was really difficult for our crews. Having Rescue Helicopters with winching capabilities was critical to getting everyone treated and safely extricated as quickly as possible.”

NSW Ambulance responded with 5 highway crews and two helicopters with specialist medical groups on board.

Due to the distant location of the crash, paramedics have been winched right down to the scene to offer preliminary on-site remedy.

The chopper was doing aerial survey work when it crashed, based on the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB).

An investigation will probably be carried out, with ATSB specialists travelling to the crash website from Canberra.

“On site, investigators will examine the wreckage and site surrounds, and will retrieve any relevant components for further examination in the ATSB’s technical facilities in Canberra,” the ATSB mentioned in an announcement.

NSW Environment Minister James Griffin mentioned he can be doing the whole lot attainable to help the NPWS employees concerned within the crash and their households.

“My thoughts are with the National Parks and Wildlife Service staff and contractor, who were involved in a helicopter incident in Kosciuszko National Park today,” he mentioned.

“The NPWS family is incredibly professional, dedicated and close-knit, and I know this will affect everyone deeply, as it has me.”

Fire and Rescue NSW crews have been additionally concerned, deploying booms to stop 150 litres of gasoline from getting into the close by waterway.

“NSW Ambulance crews worked closely with other agencies, including Fire and Rescue NSW, Rural Fire Service, NSW Police and the State Emergency Service to ensure the best outcome for our patients,” Ms Barker mentioned.

In 2018, a helicopter crashed within the Yarrangobilly riverbed whereas conducting work on the Snowy 2.0 mission.

The pilot in that occasion was transported to hospital by air and made a full restoration.