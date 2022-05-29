Pilots campaign against ‘risky’ increase to tailwind speed at Brisbane Airport
“It also means that if we use less runway, if something goes awry, we have extra room available if we have to stop doing a rejected take-off, or an aborted take-off.
“Whereas, if we have tailwind, it means we use more runway, and it means we are at a higher ground speed when we get airborne.
“When we are landing, the same thing applies. When we land with tailwind, we use more of the runway, we stay on the runway longer. We might have to use full reverse thrust, instead of no reverse thrust.
“That then becomes a noise and fuel issue.”
Aircraft noise over Brisbane Airport was an element in inner-city Brisbane electorates throughout the latest federal ballot.
Lucas mentioned few folks understood the distinction between touchdown right into a 10-knot headwind at 225 kilometres an hour and touchdown with a 10-knot tailwind at 275 kilometres an hour.
He mentioned that distinction of fifty kilometres an hour “becomes a real issue”.
Lucas, who flies A330 plane, mentioned no Australian airport allowed a tailwind pace above 5 knots, and he urged the Civil Aviation Safety Authority to reject the push to 7 knots.
“Definitely not in Australia. And any airports around the world that do use a 7-knot tailwind would do so in contravention of the guidelines set out by international civil aviation authorities.”
The Civil Aviation Safety Authority mentioned it was investigating the appliance to extend the tailwind pace, nevertheless it confirmed no different Australian airport used a tailwind pace above 5 knots.
“A maximum tailwind of 5 knots is the internationally recognised safety standard for runway nomination at a controlled airport, and CASA has not approved a higher limit at any other airport in Australia,” a spokeswoman mentioned.