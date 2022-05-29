Pilots campaign against ‘risky’ increase to tailwind speed at Brisbane Airport

“It also means that if we use less runway, if something goes awry, we have extra room available if we have to stop doing a rejected take-off, or an aborted take-off.

“Whereas, if we have tailwind, it means we use more runway, and it means we are at a higher ground speed when we get airborne.

“When we are landing, the same thing applies. When we land with tailwind, we use more of the runway, we stay on the runway longer. We might have to use full reverse thrust, instead of no reverse thrust.

“That then becomes a noise and fuel issue.”

Aircraft noise over Brisbane Airport was an element in inner-city Brisbane electorates throughout the latest federal ballot.