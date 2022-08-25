Pilot’s death ruled an accident as coroner rebukes air safety bureau over ‘worthless’ report

There was additionally no proof of pilots flying into areas with restricted escape choices and marginal circumstances, it stated.

Much of the airline’s criticism was justified, the coroner stated.

There was no proof an absence of documentary steering contributed to Walker’s dying, or of Airlines of Tasmania encouraging pilots to fly regardless of adversarial forecasts.

“And perhaps most surprisingly, despite the fact that it was in fact investigating an aircraft crash, the (transport safety investigator’s) report does not appear to attempt to establish, at all, the reason for the crash,” Cooper stated.

“In short, the (investigator’s) report was of so little use as to be, from my perspective, in the performance of my obligations … worthless.”