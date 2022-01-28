Pilots raise alarm at Qatar Airways for doctored hours, hidden fatigue

Pilots at Qatar Airways say the state-owned airline is under-counting their work hours and ignoring complaints of fatigue – a security breach that hurts workers well being and dangers passenger lives.

The testimony demonstrates how employee abuse extends even to the Gulf nation’s high-skill industries, as Qatar Airways (QA) tries to minimise crew downtime.

“This is obviously a huge health and safety issue for the pilots themselves – and the people they’re flying,” stated Isobel Archer of the Business and Human Rights Resource Centre.

The revelations come months earlier than Qatar hosts its first World Cup with QA – as lead sponsor – hoping to be soccer’s service of selection. But pilots fear concerning the dangers followers may run, saying ultra-long flights at the moment are operated by short-staffed and exhausted crews, a stress solely made worse by the pandemic.

“I fell asleep during the descent with 400 passengers on board,” recalled Erik of 1 such 20-hour flight that he landed safely on the service’s Doha base.

“You can’t do anything. Your body is just screaming for rest. You feel the pain inside of your chest, and you’re unable to keep your eyes open,” the primary officer informed the Thomson Reuters Foundation, utilizing a pseudonym so he may communicate extra freely.

Erik and 6 different flight crew members stated the airline’s work hours had been driving them into exhaustion and that managers had been refusing to offer them sufficient relaxation.

Many didn’t even file fatigue stories, fearing extra scrutiny from an airline that made hundreds of workers redundant within the pandemic. Others stated their stories had been ignored or did not get relaxation to match the shift labored.

“We’re overworked and fatigued – but I never filled out a fatigue report because I don’t want to be in the spotlight,” stated Erik.

R&R?

Fatigue is frequent for business airline pilots, in keeping with a number of research, and corporations often function Fatigue Risk Management (FRM) methods to make sure pilots do not fly too many long-haul flights and get sufficient relaxation at residence base in between.

The Thomson Reuters Foundation requested Qatar Airways whether or not it had famous a rise in fatigue or associated security issues, the way it calculated work and relaxation hours, and whether or not it was taking steps to make workers extra snug with reporting fatigue.

A spokesperson stated the corporate was partaking with workers “to ensure that the rest time and rostering needs of our Flight Crew team are strictly balanced with the airline’s operational requirements, especially given the unique challenges facing the global commercial aviation sector.”

The airline stated it was working to place “the most rigorous fatigue risk management programme in place.”

In 2020, Qatar Airways introduced it could lay off one in 5 staff as COVID-19 slashed world demand for journey. It minimize down one other 27 p.c in 2021 to succeed in a workers of 36,700.

The airline whittled down its vacation spot checklist to 33 cities in 2020, however ramped it again as much as greater than 140 in 2021 as locations reopened.

Pilots stated that to handle these new flights with smaller crews, the airline was under-counting work hours to maximise operated flights whereas technically enjoying by the principles.

A flight crew member’s “inactive” interval has no bearing on the down time she or he earns, in accordance a replica of the airline’s operations guide seen by the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

As a consequence, a lot of a long-haul flight could also be deemed inactive, even when a pilot is on standby and backing up colleagues.

The guide states that for fatigue mitigation, “in-flight rest does not count as flight time”, straying from a normal calculation utilized by most civil aviation authorities.

“They count the hours in a different way. Not so long ago I was the ‘third pilot’ on duty – my duty was monitoring the pilots in the front, so I was 100 percent active,” Erik stated.

“The flight time was one hour and 33 minutes, but the counted time was only three minutes. That’s what went towards my flying limit,” he stated.

Two fellow first officers logged in-flight hours for the primary two weeks of January that exceeded 115 hours, above the 28-day restrict of 100 hours listed within the airline’s personal guide.

The airline stated it carried out “enhanced terms and conditions for hours worked,” however didn’t present particulars.

One former crew member stated work had left him so drained that when he was made redundant final 12 months, “it came as a relief”.

“I thought, wow, I’m finally going to rest,” he added.

Qatar’s Civil Aviation Authority, which units security rules inside the nation’s airspace, didn’t reply to requests for remark.

‘The bucket is full now’

Six flight crew members stated their fatigue was impacting their sleep patterns and psychological well being.

“It causes stress. It feels like the bucket is full now, and if something happens work related, you feel it extra strong,” stated a primary officer, who stated he had dozed off unintentionally at the very least 10 occasions, often throughout descents.

“I mainly suffer from sleeping problems. Even when I’m tired, it’s sometimes hard to fall asleep, which creates even more fatigue. I feel so tired I start to feel sick or drunk,” he added.

A 2018 examine on fatigue amongst business pilots within the Gulf discovered that greater than two-thirds had been “severely fatigued”.

Lead researcher Tareq Aljurf stated severely fatigued pilots had been extra prone to be depressed. Nearly 30 p.c of these surveyed had been susceptible to obstructive sleep apnea, during which somebody intermittently stops respiratory throughout sleep.

Qatar Airways stated its crew had been “fully supported with a range of mental health and wellbeing support services” however didn’t present particulars.

A duplicate of a month-long fatigue survey carried out by the airline’s Group Safety Office in 2020 and seen by the Thomson Reuters Foundation stated 60 p.c of pilots had reported that their fatigue and stress ranges had been affecting their sleep.

Little motion taken

Despite the prevalence and dangers of fatigue, a number of crew members stated superiors had not taken their issues severely.

One first officer stated he had filed eight fatigue stories after falling asleep on greater than a dozen latest flights.

Three had been rejected outright. One accredited request bought him 24 hours of relaxation in Doha – after which he was scheduled on a 23-hour turnaround flight to east Asia.

Two different crew members had all however one in every of their fatigue stories ignored.

Another two stated that they had shunned submitting fatigue stories as a result of they didn’t need to danger dropping their jobs.

The airline’s personal 2020 fatigue survey stated greater than 90 p.c of pilots surveyed had not filed a fatigue report within the final 12 months, some on account of “concerns about redundancies”. Less than half had been “confident in submitting safety reports”.

The testimonies had been significantly regarding forward of November’s FIFA World Cup, when Qatar is about to host 1.2 million vacationers.

“Qatar Airways is a sponsor and a service provider, so it’s set to make huge profits from this tournament. The fact that it seems to be operating at the expense of its employees’ health and safety is really troubling,” stated Archer.

