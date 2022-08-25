Pilot’s witty in-flight announcement in Punjabi-English mix amuses people. Watch

If you’re a common person of the Internet, you could have seen the humorous in-flight announcement videos that always depart individuals chuckling. There is a contemporary inclusion to that great listing. This video reveals a pilot making an announcement in Punjabi-English combine. The great and witty presentation by the pilot has left individuals amused. There is a chance that the clip will make you snicker out loud too.

Twitter person Danvir Singh, whose bio says he’s a protection marketing consultant, posted the video. “Some tips by the Captain in a Punjabi English mix to passengers on flight Bangalore to Chandigarh,” he wrote. The video reveals an IndiGo pilot addressing the passengers.

We received’t spoil the enjoyable by explaining what he says, so have a look:

Some suggestions by the Captain in a Punjabi English combine to passengers on flight Bangalore to Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/7V3dQ9PUdO — Danvir Singh दानवीर सिंह (@danvir_chauhan) August 24, 2022

The video has been posted a day in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered over 54,000 views and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally acquired almost 2,200 likes. People shared numerous feedback whereas reacting to the video.

“Superb and beautifully done. I read somewhere that he is a retired naval aviator. I’d love to be on his flight,” posted a Twitter person. “I flew with the same gentleman as our captain (Plane coming from IXC) this year. He gave a similar briefing – crisp & enjoyable. His flying skills were at par with his language skills. Had a smooth flight and landing despite cloudy & windy weather due to monsoon,” shared one other. “A dash of humour always helps lighten up the atmosphere. Well done Captain. Would like to fly with you some day,” commented a 3rd. “Very touching, a very sincere and sensitive person, a very warm-hearted captain, also the fact he saluted our armed forces personnel, he really deserves all my sincere respect. Keep it up Captain,” wrote a fourth.