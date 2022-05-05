Pineapple Shikanji Recipe: We Have Found The Ultimate Summer Cooler For You

It is that point of the yr once more. We have switched on the followers and the ACs and are utilizing umbrella and sun shades to step out of the homes. In reality, we are attempting each approach out to maintain ourselves cool amidst the insufferable warmth outdoors. Another widespread approach of preserving ourselves cool is chugging gallons of coolers. While we discover myriads of coolers to select from, there are a couple of that immediately tug at heartstrings – shikanji being one in all them. A traditional desi drink, shikanji is sort of nimbu paani with some fizz. Besides, it provides some spice to our palette too. Shikanji contains roasted jeera, chaat masala and black salt that provides some earthy taste to the tangy-sweet drink.

While shikanji tastes scrumptious, we discovered a recipe that offers the drink a really seasonal makeover. Wonder how?! It is as a result of we add some pineapple to the hearty shikanji. Sounds attention-grabbing; proper? Trust us, it’s as scrumptious because it sounds; But we propose, attempt it for your self and resolve. This pineapple shikanji recipe has been shared by movie star chef Sanjeev Kapoor on his Instagram deal with. Take a glance.

How To Make Pineapple Shikanji – Recipe By Chef Sanjeev Kapoor:

To make the drink, first mix pineapple chunks and sugar collectively. Strain the pulp and add lemon juice to it. Now, in a tall glass, add some salt, black salt, roaster jeera powder, chaat masala. To it, add the pineapple syrup, mint leaves and ice as per your alternative. Top it with membership soda, give a stir and pineapple shikanji is able to be relished.

Prepare it right now and tell us the way you preferred it.

Happy summer time season, everybody!

