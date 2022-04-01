Pinehaven Primary parents wish their children good luck in SEA

News

Two dad and mom who spoke briefly to Newsday on Thursday earlier than their youngsters sat the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exams stated whereas they have been anxious for it to be over, their youngsters have been prepared for the check.

One guardian merely stated with a smile, “We’re good. We’re calm,” she stated as she drove away ftrom the Pinehaven SDA Primary School in D’Abadie after dropping her son at 8 am.

Another guardian stated she had combined feelings about SEA this 12 months.

Requesting anonymity, the mom stated, “Seeing that students were home for most of standard four and then for the greater part of standard five, I had mixed emotions, because some of the learning that would have helped, they missed because they were home. The tangible learning, they missed that.”

She stated her son would have misplaced out due to distractions as a consequence of being at dwelling.

“I’m anxious for it to be over, however nervous due to that lacking aspect.

“It’s up to God now. Whatever got in, I pray all of them apply it and they can communicate what they have learned and do well. I pray that for him and his classmates.”

She additionally talked concerning the full reopening of faculties on April 19.

On Monday, Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly introduced college students at each stage will return into bodily lecture rooms within the third time period of the college 12 months after two years of on-line studying.

“At first I used to be nervous, as a result of the (covid19 case) numbers have been (fluctuating). We prayed about it. We as dad and mom can do all that we are able to, however on the finish of the day that is what now we have to do.

“God has taken us this far and no one in his class was infected, and we’re grateful for that. (But) for people to go back now, there is still nervous energy.”

Speaking at a press convention on the ministry in Port of Spain on Monday, the director of the Division of Educational Research and Evaluation, Mervyn Sambucharan, stated 9,904 boys and 9,294 women are sitting the examination this 12 months. Of these, 986 candidates will sit in Tobago and the remaining 18,212 will sit in Trinidad.

Last 12 months, major faculty college students sat the examination on July 1, after it was postponed by practically a month owing to considerations concerning the enhance within the variety of covid19 instances which started in March.