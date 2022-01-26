‘Pink unicorn’ clears snow in this viral video. Seen it yet?

There are sure movies on the Internet which have the ability to go away folks laughing. This clip, posted on Twitter, is an ideal addition to that class. The video exhibits a ‘pink unicorn’ shovelling snow.

“Someone in Lakewood dons a unicorn costume while snow blowing and this is the kind of community I want,” reads caption of a tweet involving a picture. The image exhibits a person dressed as a pink unicorn whereas clearing snow. While replying to it, one other Twitter person posted the video. “Perfect..,” they wrote together with a laughing emoji.

Take a take a look at the tweets:

The video, since being posted, has gathered a couple of lakh views and the numbers are solely growing. Besides, the share has additionally accrued greater than 12,000 likes. The share has additionally prompted folks to submit numerous feedback.

“Those costumes are probably quite warm, and whoever or whatever is inside is kind enough to clear the walkways for everyone,” wrote a Twitter person. “Fabulous,” posted one other. “That put a huge smile on my face. Imagine walking past and seeing that!” commented a 3rd. “I love this,” expressed a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?