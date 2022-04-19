Pique rejects wrongdoing over 24-million euros Saudi Super Cup deal | Football News – Times of India

Sports
Pique rejects wrongdoing over 24-million euros Saudi Super Cup deal
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique dismissed any wrongdoing over his involvement in serving to the Spanish FA safe a deal to relocate Spain’s Super Cup to Saudi Arabia, an settlement which earned his Kosmos company 24 million euros ($26 million) in fee.
On Monday, web site El Confidencial revealed leaked audio recordings from 2019 that exposed particulars concerning the contract negotiated by Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales and Pique with Saudi Arabia that included Kosmos receiving 4 million euros for every of the six Super Cup editions scheduled to be performed within the Middle Eastern nation.
“I have absolutely nothing to hide, it’s all legal,” Pique advised a late evening information convention on Monday that was streamed on his social media channel.
“We can debate the morality of it but the only illegality is the leaking of the audios. I see no ethical issues or conflict of interest either. It’s the opposite, I feel proud for the spectacular job we have done bringing the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.”
Pique stated the 4 million euros paid per event to Kosmos represents 10% of the 40 million euros that Saudi authorities agreed to pay the Spanish FA yearly to convey the Super Cup to the Gulf state.
“As a commission, it is below the market value. These types of deals usually pay 15% to 20%,” the Barcelona defender stated whereas he was repeatedly quizzed by reporters who felt his involvement in brokering the deal was a battle of curiosity.
“We will take legal action against the publication of the audios.
“The audios had been taken out of context. I used to be simply making an attempt to assist the president (Rubiales) have a method that was financially logical for the FA and the golf equipment. Commercial points don’t have anything to do with sporting ones.”
The Spanish FA took a similar stance.
“We do not perceive how such a transparent, optimistic and clear operation turns into a supply of controversy. We all know that there’s nothing unlawful right here,” the Spanish FA’s head of communications Pablo Garcia Cuervo told Cadena Ser on Tuesday.
“Pique is a businessman who has an company that operates internationally with main occasions and has nice contacts. All he did was put us in touch with Saudi Arabia. That is not any battle of curiosity, he simply helped Spanish soccer to shut a unprecedented operation.”
The determination to relocate the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia has been criticised by many because of the Middle East nation’s human rights report.
Amnesty International known as on the golf equipment concerned within the event to take a stand over ladies’s rights and equality points however had no response.
Saudi Arabia has no codified authorized system and no legal guidelines concerning sexual orientation or gender id. Judges have convicted individuals for “immorality”, having sexual relations exterior of marriage, and gay intercourse.
At the Saudi Grand Prix in December, seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton wore a rainbow-coloured Progress Pride helmet to attract consideration to LGBTQ+ intolerance within the nation.
