Piqué’s company made €24M from Spanish Super Cup being played in Saudi Arabia

The 84-year-old former head of state’s legal professionals had argued on the High Court final December that English courts don’t have any jurisdiction to listen to a case introduced by Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn.

The Danish businesswoman, 58, is looking for civil private harm damages, alleging she was threatened, had her abroad properties damaged into and was spied on after their relationship turned bitter.

His legal professionals in flip argued that he was immune from the jurisdiction of the English courts, and any allegations needed to be introduced earlier than Spain’s Supreme Court.

But choose Matthew Nicklin disagreed, stating that “whatever special status the defendant retained under the law and constitution of Spain, he was no longer a ‘sovereign’ or ‘head of state’ so as to entitle him to personal immunity”.

Abu Dhabi-based Juan Carlos was additionally “not a member of the ‘household’” of his son, the present Spanish King Felipe VI, that might give him authorized safety, he added.

“The effect of the court’s decision is that the civil claim brought by the claimant will be allowed to proceed,” a abstract of the judgment acknowledged.

Lawyer Robin Rathmell, representing zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, stated the ruling confirmed that Juan Carlos “cannot hide behind position, power or privilege to avoid this claim”.

He was now “answerable to an English court… as a private individual”.

Juan Carlos, listed in courtroom paperwork by his full title — Juan Carlos Alfonso Victor Maria De Borbon y Borbon — strenuously denies the allegations.

Submissions claimed the king, who dominated from 1975 till his abdication in 2014, was in an “intimate romantic relationship” with zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn from 2004 to 2009.

The royal showered her with items, even after they broke up. But the state of affairs soured when she declined to rekindle the connection, main him to pursue a “pattern of conduct amounting to harassment”, it was alleged.

As nicely as threats, break-ins and surveillance, Juan Carlos “demanded the return of gifts”, and, she claimed, she suffered “trespass and criminal damage” at her house in rural central England.

Gunshots had been fired at and broken safety cameras on the entrance gate of the property, she alleged, accusing the previous king of being indignant at her refusals.