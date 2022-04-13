Pirates defender Paseka Mako rushed to hospital after colliding with Richard Ofori | Sport

Orlando Pirates defender Paseka Mako was rushed to hospital after colliding with goalkeeper Richard Ofori throughout their DStv Premiership match in opposition to Baroka FC on Tuesday on the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The encounter was already in stoppage time when Ofori tried to clear the ball together with his team-mate Mako approaching in the identical route once they collided.

It has since been confirmed by Pirates that Mako suffered a head harm.

90+4’ Concern for Pirates as Mako stays down after a collision with Ofori. — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) April 12, 2022

He instantly dropped to the ground following the collison and referee Masixole Bambiso, who was shut by, instantly blew his whistle, waving his arm for the medics to get onto the sphere.

Ofori then checked on his team-mate earlier than yelling for medical consideration as properly. Pirates captain Happy Jele, who was shut by additionally urged the paramedics to get onto the sphere as rapidly as they might.

It did, nonetheless, take the paramedics automobile longer than anticipated to reach on the sphere, after some confusion, as Pirates and Baroka gamers shaped a circle round Mako whereas he was receiving medical consideration.

After the paramedic automobile arrived, Mako was rushed to hospital, though which medical facility that’s stays unknown at this level.

The match continued for about one minute afterwards earlier than the referee Bambiso blew his whistle with each set of gamers and membership employees trying dejected and anxious by what had occurred.

The 0-0 scoreline sees the Buccaneers (39 factors) transfer into fourth place, whereas Baroka stay anchored in sixteenth place on 18 factors.

Pirates return to motion on Sunday in opposition to Tanzania giants Simba within the quarter-final first-leg of the CAF Confederation Cup.