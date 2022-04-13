Pirates: Mako scan reveals ‘no skull fracture’ but player ‘will remain in high care’ | Sport

Orlando Pirates defender Paseka Mako suffered a head damage after colliding with goalkeeper Richard Ofori on Tuesday.

The Pirates medical workforce reacted shortly, and have been capable of verify that the participant was conscious and breathing.

Pirates and Baroka finally continued the fixture, with each groups sharing the spoils in a goalless draw.

Orlando Pirates have launched a press release confirming the excellent news that defender Paseka Mako suffered no “skull fracture” or “any brain haemorrhage” following his collision with goalkeeper Richard Ofori on Tuesday.

Pirates’ DStv Premiership encounter in opposition to Baroka FC on the Peter Mokaba Stadium was already in stoppage time when Ofori tried to clear the ball, solely to collide with team-mate Mako who was approaching in the identical route.

He instantly dropped to the ground following the collision and referee Masixole Bambiso, who was shut by, instantly blew his whistle, waving his arm for the medics to get onto the sector.

Ofori then checked on his team-mate earlier than yelling for medical consideration as nicely.

Mako was rushed to the closest hospital and Pirates confirmed that he was set for additional evaluation in a while Wednesday morning.

Orlando Pirates assertion: Following the emergency damage involving defender Paseka Mako within the DStv Premiership conflict in opposition to Baroka FC final evening, Orlando Pirates Football Club can verify that the 28 yr previous is in a secure situation. The physician has revealed that CT scan outcomes have proven no indicators of cranium fracture or any mind haemorrhage nevertheless, the participant has sustained fracture to the face and nostril. He will stay in High Care and will likely be assessed by the neurosurgeon once more this morning.

The goalless scoreline sees the Buccaneers (39 factors) transfer into fourth place, whereas relegation threatened Baroka stay anchored in sixteenth place on 18 factors.

Pirates return to motion on Sunday in opposition to Tanzanian giants Simba within the quarter-final first-leg of the CAF Confederation Cup.