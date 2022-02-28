Pistons’ End Skid vs. Hornets

Kelly Olynyk made a fadeaway jumper from the baseline on the time beyond regulation buzzer and the Detroit Pistons beat Charlotte 127-126 on Sunday evening, their first victory over the Hornets in practically 4 1/2 years.

Saddiq Bey had 28 factors and eight rebounds and Jerami Grant added 26 factors for Detroit, which had misplaced 15 straight video games to the Hornets since its final win on Oct. 18, 2017.

Olynyk had 20 factors and eight rebounds for the Pistons, who’ve gained three of 4. Rookie Cade Cunningham scored 19 factors.

It was Olynyk’s first NBA game-winner.

“It took me nine years, but I’m here,” the 30-year-old Olynyk mentioned.

Charlotte received 33 factors from Terry Rozier and 29 factors and 10 rebounds from Miles Bridges.

P.J. Washington — who despatched the sport to an additional interval when he scored off an offensive rebound — missed a layup with 20 seconds left in OT that may have given Charlotte a three-point lead.

After Cunningham missed a jumper, Detroit gained a bounce ball with 6.8 seconds left. Cunningham drove however was fouled, giving the Pistons the ball on the facet with 2.1 seconds left. The inbounds go from Killian Hayes went to Olynyk close to the baseline and he turned and fired a 13-footer over Washington’s outstretched arm.

Olynyk mentioned the Pistons had an inbounds play drawn up — one they’ve practiced incessantly — however wound up having to improvise.

“Sometimes you have to just read and react in this league,” Olynyk mentioned. “I saw an opening and obviously Killian saw it as well, and that’s half the battle. You have to have both guys on the same page.”

Pistons coach Dwane Casey preferred the best way his staff persevered throughout a sport with 20 lead modifications.

“A month ago, we would’ve hung our heads and hung our coat at the end of regulation, but we stayed together and stuck together,” Casey mentioned.

The Hornets had an opportunity to win on the finish of regulation when LaMelo Ball stole an inbounds go after Washington’s bucket, however the All-Star missed a 16-footer on the buzzer. Ball additionally missed a 2-footer off an offensive rebound in time beyond regulation and completed 6 of 24 capturing from the sector for 17 factors.

For the Hornets, it was one other irritating loss to one of many NBA’s cellar dwellers.

Earlier this season they misplaced to the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic — video games that would value them beneficial playoff positioning and even knock them out of the postseason altogether.

“We have to fix it,” Bridges mentioned. “We can’t play down to our competition.”

Charlotte fell to 0-6 in time beyond regulation video games.

“We have to make shots and be better and make a play down the stretch,” coach James Borrego mentioned. “It isn’t tricky here — one rebound, one-stop, one free throw, one shot. We continue to put ourselves in a position to win games, we just have to find a way to close out and make one more play.”

PLUMLEE’S PROBLEMS

Mason Plumlee’s free-throw capturing is changing into a critical legal responsibility for the Hornets. He entered the sport capturing 37.3% from the road and went 1 of seven in opposition to the Pistons.

With about 5 minutes left, the Pistons deliberately fouled Plumlee and he missed two free throws badly, permitting Detroit to steal an additional possession.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Outrebounded the Hornets 54-46.

Hornets: Cody Martin, who missed the staff’s ultimate six video games earlier than the All-Star break, was a giant contributor off the bench, ending with 13 factors on 6-of-6 capturing.

UP NEXT

Pistons: At Washington on Tuesday evening.

Hornets: At Milwaukee on Monday evening.

