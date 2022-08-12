Pitbull dogs so afraid of cat that they don’t walk past her. Watch funny video

Pet canines and cats often fortunately coexist if given sufficient time to get to know one another comfortably. They not solely play but additionally nap collectively and develop to be actual pals. However, in a video posted on-line, two Pitbull canines are afraid of the pet cat, a lot in order that they do not stroll previous her. The video is hilarious and will make the remainder of your day.

The video was shared on an Instagram web page that goes by the username pitbull.social gathering.of.2. The web page is devoted to 2 Pitbull canines, Toby & Tilly, and has over 28,500 followers on Instagram. “Why are my dogs such big babies though?” learn the caption of the video posted on Instagram with a number of hashtags, together with #catsanddogs, #funnyreels and #pitbulls.

A textual content insert on the display seems. It reads, “My 50 and 60 pound dogs are too afraid to walk past our 9 lb cat to come downstairs.” The video then zooms in to the place the cat and two Pitbull canines are sitting. The canines appear afraid of the cat and are sitting at a distance from the cat. One of them in all probability asks for assist from the human recording the video after which seems towards its sibling. The canine in all probability asks him to go downstairs first, which he denies. The canine even stops wailing his tail as quickly because the cat meows.

Watch the humorous canine video beneath:

The video was shared on July 29 and has since obtained greater than 17.2 million views. It has additionally obtained 5.6 lakh likes and 1000’s of feedback.

“LOL, Tily with the death stare desperately asking for help,” wrote a web page devoted to a canine named Tuna. “The way Toby looks at the cat! Like, is today the day you murder us?!” learn one other remark from the Insta web page devoted to 3 canines named Missy, Addy and Max. “That is too funny,” wrote a 3rd web page devoted to the cat Oliver. An Instagram web page devoted to a pitbull named Jaguar wrote, “I love how dogs will not mess with a cat they’ve grown up with. I feel like cats always come out the boss.”

An particular person enquired, “Did they finally come down the stairs?” “Bahahaaa, my laugh for the night… all three adorable!” expressed one other with laughing emoticons. “Lmao! What would they do with Morgan? 17 pounds cat,” shared a 3rd.

An Instagram consumer wrote, “Ringo knows why they’re afraid of him. He probably steals their lunch money.” “Big old scary pits. Crazed killers. Can’t be around children or other pets,” posted one other. A 3rd identified, “Oh my goodness…LOL the way he’s wagging his tail until the cat gives him a look. Then all wagging stops. LOL.”