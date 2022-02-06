Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly beat Monterrey to advance into Club World Cup semis | Sport

Despite lacking quite a few key gamers, together with Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau, head coach Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly took down Mexican giants Monterrey 1-0 to advance into the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals.

Aside from the injured Tau, seven different first-team regulars have been lacking on account of Africa Cup of Nations commitments however the Egyptian giants weren’t deterred from their mission.

The African champions will play Copa Libertadores winners Palmeiras for a spot within the Club World Cup ultimate after Saturday’s victory.

Defender Mohamed Hany drilled within the profitable objective on 53 minutes, after which Al Ahly needed to be resolute defensively to take care of their benefit.

LIVE | Afcon: Egypt knock out host nation Cameroon to set up dream Salah v Mane finale

The Mexican facet, final season’s CONCACAF Champions League winners coached by former Egypt boss Javier Aguirre, will tackle the losers of Sunday’s sport between Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal and Al Jazira in a fifth-place playoff.

Al Hilal received the Asian Champions League title, whereas Al Jazira certified as winners of the UAE Pro League. Al Jazira beat AS Pirae of Tahiti 4-1 within the opening match of the match.

European champions Chelsea enter the competitors within the final 4, with Al Hilal or Jazira their first opponents on February 9.