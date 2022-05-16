Pitso thanks Pirates for making his CAF final prediction a reality | Sport

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane congratulated his South African compatriots Orlando Pirates for booking their place in the CAF Confederation Cup final.

The Buccaneers nervously held on for a 2-1 combination victory over a courageous Al Ahli Tripoli outfit at Orlando Stadium on Sunday. Pirates will face Moroccan membership Renaissance Berkane in Friday’s last in Uyo, Nigeria.

Last 12 months, throughout the CAF draw for the Champions League and Confederation Cup occasions, Mosimane assisted by drawing the membership names out of the assorted pots for the group levels.

While on stage, he predicted that the Buccaneers would go all the best way to the ultimate.

“I want to congratulate my fellow South African team for making CAF Confederation Cup Final. When I conducted the CAF draw, I tipped them to make the final. Thank for making it true,” the previous Mamelodi Sundowns mentor stated on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Mosimane will take cost of his third consecutive CAF Champions League last as his Egyptian costs face Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca on Monday, 30 May.

The last is scheduled to be performed in Morocco, however Al Ahly have requested the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to overturn CAF’s determination.

“CAF received bids from Senegal and Morocco and, after the subsequent withdrawal of the Senegalese bid, Morocco has been awarded the hosting rights,” a CAF spokesperson confirmed final week.

Al Ahly need the match to be performed at a impartial venue, and coach Mosimane additionally believes CAF ought to oblige.

After CAF revealed Morocco because the host of the Champions League last, Mosimane stated on social media: “When the CAF Champions League group stages games were finished, rumours were saying SA is hosting.

“After semi-finals sport had been determined, there was a loud silence on the nation to host the ultimate. Then after the primary leg of the semi-finals, instantly Morocco is internet hosting.”