Pivetta wins 5th straight, Red Sox thump Athletics 8-0

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Nick Pivetta pitched two-hit ball over seven innings to win his fifth consecutive begin and the Boston Red Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 8-0 on Saturday.

Alex Verdugo had three hits and two RBIs as Boston received its third straight. Trevor Story doubled twice and made an amazing defensive play. Xander Bogaerts added an infield single and have become the profession chief in video games began by a Red Sox shortstop.

Pivetta (5-4) was crisp with seven strikeouts and two walks. He allowed one runner previous second base and pitched out of that jam by getting Seth Brown to line out and Chad Pinder to fly out.

Since shedding at Baltimore on May 1, Pivetta has given up six earned runs in 41 innings – an ERA of 1.32.

That’s according to the remainder of the Red Sox employees. Over the final 4 video games, Boston starters haven’t allowed an earned run – a stretch of 24 2/3 innings.

Tanner Houck and Hirokazu Sawamura retired three batters every to finish the four-hitter.

Elvis Andrus and Ramón Laureano every doubled for the A’s. Oakland has misplaced 5 straight.

Nick Pivetta #37of the Boston Red Sox pitches within the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum on June 4, 2022 in Oakland, California. Brandon Vallance / Getty Images



The Red Sox led 3-0 on Rafael Devers’ two-run single off Paul Blackburn within the third.

After Verdugo doubled in Bogaerts within the fourth, Franchy Cordero had a two-run single as a part of Boston’s four-run eighth.

Blackburn (5-2) misplaced his second consecutive begin and allowed seven hits and 4 runs in 4 innings, elevating his ERA from 2.15 to 2.62.

GLOVE WORK

Story made a excessive, leaping catch to remove successful from Brown within the fourth. Three innings earlier, Boston third baseman Rafael Devers made a diving cease on a pointy grounder by A’s leadoff batter Tony Kemp.

In the eighth, third baseman Bobby Dalbec made a throwing error over the pinnacle of first baseman Cordero. Cordero chased the ball down and threw to catcher Christian Vazquez, whose relay to shortstop Christian Arroyo overlaying third caught Tony Kemp making an attempt to scramble again to the bag for a 3-2-6 putout.

A’S HONOR ’72 CHAMPS

Members of the A’s 1972 World Series championship workforce have been honored throughout a pre-game ceremony. Reggie Jackson, Vida Blue, Rollie Fingers and World Series MVP Gene Tennace have been amongst these in attendance.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale threw a 25-pitch bullpen and is prone to face hitters subsequent week. … An MRI revealed some fluid build-up in the proper shoulder of Matt Barnes however “nothing out of the ordinary,” in keeping with supervisor Alex Cora.

UP NEXT

Athletics RHP Frankie Montas (2-5, 3.20 ERA) is winless over his earlier eight begins regardless of holding opponents to a .211 common throughout that stretch. Red Sox LHP Rich Hill (1-3, 4.85) has allowed 12 earned runs over his previous 11 innings.