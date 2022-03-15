Piyush Goyal calls upon startups to help India become self-reliant in energy, defence sectors

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Sunday

known as for startups to assist India develop into self-reliant in Energy and

Defence sectors whereas citing an instance of the Covid-19 pandemic

which was transformed into a chance, Trend studies citing

The Times of India.

“Every disaster will be transformed into a chance like that of

Covid. It is a giant disaster and the ‘largest of the century’ disaster

was transformed into a chance, whereby lots of our boys and

ladies got here up with modern options to the issues,” mentioned

Goyal on the ET Startup Awards in Bengaluru.

He additionally mentioned that the current state of affairs suits within the “Make in

India” programme launched eight years ago. “The final result of

Covid-19, every part collectively helps India’s progress

trajectory,” the minister mentioned.

During the occasion, Goyal additionally listed a number of illustrations the place

the Startups might present options to resolve issues and

assured the startups that the federal government was listening to their

wants and its doorways are open around the clock.

While referring to the visitors drawback in Bengaluru, the Union

Minister requested startups to seek out options to ease the visitors.

Economic Times Startup Awards had been offered in 9 classes –

Startup of the yr, Midas Touch, Women Ahead, Comeback Kid, Best

on Campus, Social Enterprise, Top Innovator, Boots Trap Champ and

Covid-led Business Transformation.