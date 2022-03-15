Piyush Goyal calls upon startups to help India become self-reliant in energy, defence sectors
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Sunday
known as for startups to assist India develop into self-reliant in Energy and
Defence sectors whereas citing an instance of the Covid-19 pandemic
which was transformed into a chance, Trend studies citing
The Times of India.
“Every disaster will be transformed into a chance like that of
Covid. It is a giant disaster and the ‘largest of the century’ disaster
was transformed into a chance, whereby lots of our boys and
ladies got here up with modern options to the issues,” mentioned
Goyal on the ET Startup Awards in Bengaluru.
He additionally mentioned that the current state of affairs suits within the “Make in
India” programme launched eight years ago. “The final result of
Covid-19, every part collectively helps India’s progress
trajectory,” the minister mentioned.
During the occasion, Goyal additionally listed a number of illustrations the place
the Startups might present options to resolve issues and
assured the startups that the federal government was listening to their
wants and its doorways are open around the clock.
While referring to the visitors drawback in Bengaluru, the Union
Minister requested startups to seek out options to ease the visitors.
Economic Times Startup Awards had been offered in 9 classes –
Startup of the yr, Midas Touch, Women Ahead, Comeback Kid, Best
on Campus, Social Enterprise, Top Innovator, Boots Trap Champ and
Covid-led Business Transformation.