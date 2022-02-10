PKL: Patna Pirates thrash Puneri Paltan, qualify for playoffs | Pro-Kabaddi-League News – Times of India

.@PatnaPirates – “Kabhi kabhi lagta hai, apun hi champion hai” 🏆 The Pirates are main the race of the ‘Panga G… https://t.co/AE9gGXkYhy — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) 1644512319000

BENGALURU: Guman Singh was the star for Patna Pirates as they beat Puneri Paltan 46-23 to clinch a playoff berth within the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on Thursday.The raider scored 13 factors to assist the three-time champions develop into the primary staff to qualify for a playoff berth this season.The table-toppers have been made to sweat for his or her factors within the first half by a resilient Pune aspect, however they switched gears within the second to decimate the lads in orange.

Aslam Inamdar scored 9 factors for coach Anup Kumar’s Pune, however all his factors got here within the first half.

Patna had only a 1-point benefit at half time however two second-half ALL OUTs helped them enhance that to 16 factors by the ultimate whistle.

Pune began the match on the entrance foot with the raiding duo of Aslam Inamdar and Mohit wanting in red-hot kind. Pune have been closing in on a well-earned ALL OUT when tragedy struck them — 4 of their defenders adopted Patna raider Sachin into the foyer with out a contact.

The stroke of luck helped Patna achieve the higher hand and so they clinched an ALL OUT within the seventeenth minute. Guman Singh’s 3-point Super Raid elevated their lead, however Aslam Inamdar instantly modified the complexion of the sport with a large 4-point Super Raid for Pune.

The neck-to-neck first half ended 18-17 with Patna holding on to a slender lead.

Patna maintained a 3-point lead with 10 minutes left on the clock, however Pune knew one large raid might change their fortunes.

But Guman Singh’s 2-point raid ensured there wasn’t any fast Pune fightback.

Patna adopted that athletic raid by producing a staff sort out on Nitin Tomar to claw him away earlier than his hand crossed the mid-line. That gave the Pirates an ALL OUT and a 7-point lead with 5 minutes remaining.

Guman Singh received his Super 10 as Patna opened a 10-point lead with two minutes remaining. Their defender Mohammadreza Shadloui marshalled his unit as they clinched one other ALL OUT by Sachin’s 2-point raid.

That gave Patna a 16-point lead and helped them seal the win.

Earlier within the day, defending champions Bengal Warriors held Dabang Delhi to an entertaining 39-39 tie.

The Delhi staff thought they’d received the match when Naveen Kumar picked a 3-point Super Raid within the remaining minute, however Manjeet Chhillar’s unsuccessful sort out allowed Bengal to remain within the match and safe a tie.

Maninder Singh was the perfect performer for Bengal with 16 factors whereas Naveen Kumar received 16 for Delhi.

The outcome is not going to assist Bengal as they wrestle to remain in competition for a Playoff spot. Delhi will even be upset after they misplaced an opportunity to safe all 5 factors and push for a top-2 end within the league.

The defending champions confirmed they have been no simple pushovers with captain Maninder Singh milking simple factors from an unsettled Delhi defence. Jeeva Kumar struggled within the cowl place whereas Delhi’s nook mixture of Joginder Narwal and Sandeep Narwal additionally lacked cohesion.