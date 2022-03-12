PL ban Abramovich as Chelsea director

The Premier League board has banned Chelsea proprietor Roman Abramovich from working the membership by disqualifying him as a director on the English top-flight outfit.

The transfer on Saturday comes after the billionaire Russian had sanctions imposed on him by the British authorities after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Following the imposition of sanctions by the UK Government, the Premier League Board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a Director of Chelsea Football Club,” the Premier League mentioned.

“The Board’s decision does not impact on the club’s ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a licence issued by the Government which expires on 31 May 2022.”

Abramovich, who had been beneath scrutiny following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, introduced he was promoting the London membership final week however that sale is now on maintain with Chelsea working beneath a particular authorities licence.

Chelsea can proceed taking part in video games and pay their gamers and workers however can not switch gamers in or out as the federal government tries to forestall Abramovich from benefiting in any manner.

Abramovich purchased Chelsea in 2003 for a reported Stg 140 million ($A250 million) and his funding resulted in essentially the most profitable period of their historical past as they received 5 Premier League titles, 5 FA Cups and the Champions League twice.

The entry on the British sanctions checklist described Abramovich as “a prominent Russian businessman and pro-Kremlin oligarch” who had loved “a close relationship for decades” with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich has denied having such ties.