Plan A Day Outing At Rangmanch Farms: Food, Adventure And More

Let’s admit- an awesome day outing someplace across the metropolis or exterior it, with family and friends, is greater than sufficient to make us pleased. Good meals, music, adventures and extra, all of us love day outings. It makes every part thrilling and enjoyable. If you’re somebody who loves day outings, then we’ve one thing which will wow. Well, sure you heard us! From meals to adventures and lots of extra issues, Rangmanch farms is all set to make every part enjoyable and entertaining for us.

Started in January 2021 by feminine entrepreneur and nature advocate Ms. Sheela Yadav, Rangmanch Farms is unfold over 14 acres of lush inexperienced farmland, simply 20 minutes from Gurgaon. Located close to Sultanpur chicken sanctuary, Rangmanch Farms is dwelling to greater than 10,000 vegetation and bushes. Now let’s have a look at what all is there to get pleasure from at this lavish farm.

For adrenaline junkies, there are quite a few actions to do like zipline, mountaineering, rappelling, 20 obstacles excessive and low rope programs and several other ground-based actions. For enjoyable lovers, there’s a synthetic bull trip, camel, camel cart, horse and tractor trip. For the curious and inventive ones, there’s pottery courses, magic present, puppet present, mehndi and many others. For the sports activities oriented, there’s 5 cricket pitches, 2 volleyball courts, 3 badminton courts, desk tennis.

With a really skilled group of cooks, Rangmanch farm serves mouthwatering North Indian, South Indian, Chinese, Continental, and Indian road Chaat meals, which is certain to place a giant smile on all of the foodies on the market.

Entry Ticket Price

For Adults: Rs. 1199

For Kids: Rs. 649

For Couple: Rs. 2299

Senior Citizens: Rs. 999

Timings: 9:30 AM to five:30 PM

Date: thirteenth Feb’22

Photo credit score: Rangmanch Farms