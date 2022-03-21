Plane carrying 133 people crashes in China, casualties unknown | News24

A China Eastern Airlines aircraft (L) taxis close to a Chinese C919 passenger jet earlier than its scheduled first flight at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai on 5 May 2017.

Beijing – A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 133 individuals has crashed in southwest China and induced a mountain fireplace with casualties unknown, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Monday.

The Boeing 737 aircraft crashed within the rural countryside close to Wuzhou metropolis, Guangxi area and “caused a mountain fire”, CCTV stated, citing the provincial emergency administration bureau.

The report added that rescue groups had been dispatched to the scene.

CCTV stated a “China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 plane carrying 133 people has crashed in Teng county, Wuzhou, Guangxi, and caused a mountain fire”.

Local media reported that China Eastern flight MU5735 had not arrived at its scheduled vacation spot in Guangzhou after it took off from the town of Kunming shortly after 13:00 (05:00 GMT) on Monday, citing airport employees.

There was no rapid response from China Eastern when contacted by AFP.

