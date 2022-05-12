Plane with 11 aboard crashes in Cameroon: Ministry

A airplane carrying 11 folks crashed in a forest in central Cameroon on Wednesday, the Ministry of Transport stated.

Air site visitors controllers “lost radio contact with the aircraft” which was later “located in the forest” close to Nanga Eboko, round 150 kilometres (90 miles) northeast of the capital Yaounde, the ministry stated in a press release.

A ministry official, talking on situation of anonymity, stated the airplane “crashed” and rescuers had been “trying to see if it’s possible to save anyone”.

The airplane was chartered by a non-public firm, the Cameroon Oil Transportation Company (COTCO) that maintains a hydrocarbon pipeline that runs between Cameroon and neighbouring Chad, official sources informed AFP.

The airplane, whose sort and make was not made public, was flying from Yaounde-Nsimalen airport to Belabo, within the east of the nation, the ministry assertion stated.

