‘Planning 22 at the local’: Gawn’s hilarious Goodwin defence

Premiership skipper Max Gawn has gone in to bat for his embattled coach Simon Goodwin, trolling critics with one hilarious caption on social media.

After every week of controversy, the place it was revealed Melbourne powerbrokers contemplated standing Goodwin down forward of the 2021 AFL season, Gawn took intention at these focusing on his coach.

Claims the membership was troubled by Goodwin’s playing and ingesting with gamers, together with an alleged expletive-laden tirade at a former membership physician of his dealing with of concussed participant Angus Brayshaw, have been laughed off by Gawn on Friday.

“Planning 22 at the local,” he captioned a photograph of himself, Goodwin and Sorrento Hotel’s Myles Pitt.

Gawn’s picture, which was clearly fun at criticism of Goodwin’s behaviour together with his gamers, has been preferred nearly 20,000 occasions in a matter of hours.

Gawn’s joke comes as two-time premiership winner David King hit out on the AFL’s concussion protocols within the wake of damning accusations towards Goodwin.

Camera Icon Premiership captain and coach Max Gawn and Simon Goodwin. Credit: Michael Willson / AFL Photos

Just days after allegations emerged of the tirade by Goodwin over Brayshaw’s return from concussion, King stated the battle between coach and medical employees nonetheless exists within the AFL.

“Everyone in football told me this wouldn’t happen: ‘Once you bring in a concussion protocol, it will be out of the coach’s hands, there’ll be no arguing between the coach and medical staff. The doctors won’t be under pressure, that’s taken out of our hands’, King complained on SEN.

“That is the root of this argument – the concussion impact on the player which was Brayshaw. When his return date what, the acceptable parameters of his training.

“That was the core of this argument. Everyone told me this wouldn’t happen.

“I’m telling you the concussion discussion between coach and medical staff is still a hotbed.”

Fellow SEN panellist Kane Cornes described the AFL as “not a traditional workplace” and urged critics to chorus from evaluating the AFL with different industries.

“Swearing and direct, honest conversations happen almost daily at a footy club,” he stated.

“Those strong discussions over injury happen all the time. I wonder what the conversation between Simon Goodwin and the doctor would have been over Steven May (in the 2021 finals series). I wonder if that was a cordial discussion.

“These strong conversations happen all the time.”

Goodwin has refused to touch upon the bullying allegations levelled by a former membership physician, however says the membership will preserve “moving forward”.