‘Planning 22 at the local’: Gawn’s hilarious Goodwin defence

Premiership skipper Max Gawn has gone in to bat for his embattled coach Simon Goodwin, trolling critics with one hilarious caption on social media.

After every week of controversy, the place it was revealed Melbourne powerbrokers contemplated standing Goodwin down forward of the 2021 AFL season, Gawn took intention at these focusing on his coach.

Claims the membership was troubled by Goodwin’s playing and ingesting with gamers, together with an alleged expletive-laden tirade at a former membership physician of his dealing with of concussed participant Angus Brayshaw, have been laughed off by Gawn on Friday.

“Planning 22 at the local,” he captioned a photograph of himself, Goodwin and Sorrento Hotel’s Myles Pitt.



