Plastic bottles — a driver for achieving the European Green Deal

Muriel Lienau, CEO of Nestlé Waters in Europe | through Nestlé “Images of discarded beverage bottles have become the symbol of a necessary debate around plastic use, and one of the reasons is that people don’t consider PET valuable” says Muriel Lienau, CEO of Nestlé Waters in Europe.” Images of discarded beverage bottles have grow to be the image of a essential debate round plastic use, and one of many causes is that folks don’t think about PET worthwhile” she says. “To be very clear: it is unacceptable that any packaging is littered. No packaging should end up in the environment; not in landfills nor oceans.” “To be very clear: it is unacceptable that any packaging is littered. No packaging should end up in the environment; not in landfills nor oceans” she says, “and it’s up to us in the industry to try to ensure our bottles get returned and recycled, rather than thrown away.” This has grow to be a core mission for Nestlé Waters, as one of many key methods it’s trying to help the surroundings. The firm believes there’s worth in PET bottles, particularly if they’re correctly collected and recycled. That’s why Nestlé Waters is paying shut consideration to the upcoming overview of the Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive, anticipated later this yr. The European Commission needs to replace the legislation to convey it according to the EU’s wider round economic system and European Green Deal insurance policies. Lienau explains what’s at stake and the way Nestlé Waters may help make a distinction.

Q. What are your key messages to EU policymakers forward of the upcoming overview of the directive? A. We share the identical ambitions because the European Commission — a well-functioning round economic system is a central success issue for our enterprise. Natural mineral water is a product of nature, created generally over a whole bunch or hundreds of years, it’s distinctive to its geology and should by legislation be bottled at supply. Protecting this pure product is essential, and meals grade PET plastic is the best packaging materials for it: it’s light-weight and absolutely recyclable. PET from beverage bottles is already essentially the most broadly collected and recycled plastic materials, with over 60 % throughout Europe, and with above 90 % in international locations with Deposit Return Systems. But this nonetheless must be improved additional to make sure a bottle-to-bottle, round strategy. The revision of the packaging directive is a chance to enhance a variety of issues. We want a transparent differentiation between virgin and recycled materials within the laws. We additionally want a regulatory framework throughout Europe that incentivizes the excessive use of recycled content material in meals packaging. That is the place we rely on the Commission to present the dialogue on circularity a push in the suitable course to make sure each PET bottle stays within the closed loop. Q. Looking again, what has the directive helped obtain up to now throughout the EU and the place did issues not go as easily? A. The Single Use Plastics Directive and the Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive have helped shift consideration and vitality towards the round economic system, and help the daring commitments already set out by our sector to enhance its packaging footprint by reaching full circularity. But we’re involved that the present directive additionally led to a wide range of restrictions and even native bans on absolutely recyclable packaging with recycled content material, which isn’t essentially one of the simplest ways to assist cut back carbon emissions or littering. Avoiding a patchwork of disparate nationwide measures is essential to reaching circularity.

Q. What are among the largest misconceptions round PET within the public debate?

A. The largest one is that PET is a “single use plastic” — that’s not correct. It is just not solely the right materials to guard our product, pure mineral water, however it’s the materials with the very best potential to be reused in a closed loop. We don’t want our packaging to be littered, it’s a wonderfully round materials. If collected correctly and used for brand new bottles, PET bottles even include a good environmental footprint in comparison with different supplies. Using increasingly more recycled PET for brand new bottles helps us cut back carbon emissions and littering considerably, creating an infinite loop of round bottles.

Q. What are some insurance policies that would assist Nestlé Waters and the broader business enhance their re-use of PET bottles?

A. First, we have to make sure that PET bottles are collected and recycled. We clearly favor deposit return methods, as these present the quickest solution to elevated high quality and amount of collected supplies. This is when the vendor collects a payment on the level of buy which matches again to the buyer when the bottle is returned. These methods not solely assist stop littering, however a deposit ensures that bottles are collected individually and can be found for prime quality recycling, to provide new bottles and to cut back the consumption of latest, so- referred to as virgin, plastic. We consider these needs to be managed as non-profit and centrally run out there, to make sure the deal with nicely working methods. The Commission wants to present steerage to member international locations to spice up the functioning of those methods in additional international locations.

Furthermore, we’re at present dealing with an growing demand for recycled PET for nonfood functions, together with textiles or automotive industries. This means the fabric is more durable to entry for round bottles, dropping out of the loop and there’s extra want for virgin PET. This is means recycled materials is successfully ‘down-cycled’ and is detrimental to a round economic system. As a sector, we’d like our bottles again to have the ability to recycle them into new bottles – additionally to realize, or overachieve, the 25 % goal set for the EU. We consider that precedence entry for the beverage business to recycled PET from the collected bottles is essential to totally round economic system. With supportive coverage the business can proceed to cut back the quantity of latest (virgin) plastic getting into the system and make sure that each bottle ultimately turns into one other bottle.

Last however not least, the present Single Use Plastic Directive, doesn’t clearly distinguish between virgin and recycled materials. Even bottles with excessive recycled content material of fifty % or extra may be the topic to bans or restrictions, relying on the nationwide implementation. We consider that these round bottles – with a excessive recycled content material, over 50 % – needs to be acknowledged as environmentally favorable packaging and never thought of single use plastics.

Q. Some EU international locations are already a number of steps forward in coping with single-use plastic — what are some key issues to concentrate to in these locations? A. We consider that packaging insurance policies, be they on the EU degree or within the member international locations, ought to allow enterprise operators to proceed utilizing and innovating environmentally favorable packaging options. This means there shouldn’t be a deal with bans or necessary targets for particular options, reminiscent of reuse or refill quotas. As Natural Mineral Water can solely come from a single geographical supply and legally must be bottled at supply, reuse for refill is just not essentially the most suitable choice for the surroundings. We consider that any targets ought to permit operators to decide on the answer that’s delivering the very best environmental efficiency associated to their enterprise mannequin. To enhance circularity, we’d moderately prefer to see stronger nationwide efforts to allow a round economic system and enhance assortment and recycling and harmonize sorting labels for shoppers. Q. How do you see the usage of PET bottles remodeling over the subsequent many years? A. PET as a wonderfully round packaging materials will certainly proceed to play a significant function for beverage bottles — on account of its good performance for shielding the product and its favorable environmental properties. We at present don’t see a greater various materials in the marketplace, particularly if we have a look at the carbon footprint and the recyclability. In line with technological enhancements, we’re exploring potentials to incorporate scalable bio-based PET in our bottles. And we’re working with others in our business to help and advance progressive PET recycling applied sciences, like that of Carbios, to assist improve the quantity of PET that may be recycled. These new applied sciences will definitely if developed to industrial scale assist to cut back the usage of new PET plastics and in the end cut back our CO2 emissions.

References

Eunomia. (2022). Pet market in Europe: state of play 2022. Available at: https://naturalmineralwaterseurope.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Eunomia_-PET-market-in-Europe-2022.pdf