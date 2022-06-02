Platinum Jubilee: Trooping the Colour in pictures

\r\nPlatinum Jubilee: Trooping the Colour in footagePlatinum Jubilee: Trooping the Colour in footageWe\u2019re sorry, this function is at the moment unavailable. We\u2019re working to revive it. Please strive once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer13 ImagesApproximately 1500 troopers, 240 horses and 400 musicians will parade from Buckingham Palace and down The Mall to Horse Guard\u2019s Parade to mark the 70 12 months reign of Elizabeth II. Explore the event in footage.June 2, 2022 \u2014 6.42pm1\/13A tux and a phone field.Credit:Carl Court2\/13The festivities marking the 70 12 months reign of Elizabeth II are an all-ages affair.Credit:Chris Jackson3\/13Some royal followers camped out in a single day to safe prime spots.Credit:Jeff J Mitchell4\/13Union Jack face paint was successful forward of the Trooping the Colour parade on Thursday.Credit:Chris Jackson5\/13Royal followers gathered alongside the Mall resulting in Buckingham Palace in preparation for as we speak's parade.Credit:David Cliff6\/13Royal followers stroll alongside the Mall resulting in Buckingham Palace.Credit:AP7\/13It pays to be early: individuals declare their spots on the Mall forward of Trooping the Colour.Credit:Chris J Ratcliffe8\/13Royal followers sing the nationwide anthem as they collect alongside the Mall resulting in Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the primary of 4 days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The occasions over a protracted vacation weekend within the U.Okay. are supposed to have fun the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo\/David Cliff)Credit:AP9\/13Workers stroll down the Mall resulting in Buckingham Palace on Thursday monring forward of a protracted vacation weekend to have fun the jubilee.Credit:David Cliff10\/13Built in 1762, the Gold State Coach is never noticed in public however will likely be used within the jubilee. It is 23 ft lengthy, 12 ft tall and weighs about 4 tonnes. It has not been used for the reason that Gold Jubilee in 2002.Credit:POOL11\/13Royal followers Caellia (L) and Yoshilen put on costumes as they arrive on the Mall for the primary day of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.Credit:Leon Neal12\/13Royal followers have Union flag transfers utilized to their cheeks faces as they collect alongside the Mall resulting in Buckingham Palace.Credit:David Cliff13\/13Visitors on the Mall in the direction of Buckingham Palace on Wednesday forward of Thursday's celebrations to mark the beginning of the jubilee.Credit:Chris J. Ratcliffe\r\n\r\nSource link