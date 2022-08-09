Player family feud intensifies as son Marc slams Gary’s ‘baseless’ auction allegations | Sport

Marc Player, son and former supervisor of SA {golfing} legend Gary, and his authorized representatives have come out swinging to counter an earlier allegation that he is put a number of items of memorabilia up for public sale with out permission

In a press release launched on Monday, Gary – a nine-time main winner – said that he would be taking “action” to recover the items that he alleges belongs to him.

However, Marc, by way of his lawyer Darren Heitner, responded that his father’s declare to the admittedly unidentified objects are “baseless” and “smacks of a continued petty effort by Gary’s advisors to besmirch Marc’s name and reputation wherever possible”.

Instead, he particulars his in depth efforts again in 2002 cataloguing over 300 objects together with Christie’s London from Gary’s profession.

“Many of these items were scattered around the world or not actually won by Gary Player but commissioned by Marc Player from artists or purchased from various other collectors,” the assertion learn.

It’s additional alleged that this assortment – apparently labelled the Christie’s Gary Player Collection – was then offered to South African enterprise heavyweight Johann Rupert as a result of Gary could not repay thousands and thousands in excellent taxes owed to the South African Revenue Service.

“The agreement between Gary Player and his son was simply that, if this Christie’s collection was ever to be sold, they would split the proceeds equally given the time, effort and cost involved related to Marc’s efforts,” the assertion continued.

“To date, Marc Player has not received any compensation whatsoever.”

The communique additionally famous that “all other trophies and memorabilia” was “validly gifted” to Marc by his dad and mom and which have been in his possession for many years.

“For Gary to claim these other items belong to him and that he has never sold trophies or memorabilia is simply not true, and to then interfere in Marc’s personal collection [is legally wrong].”

Marc reiterated that he needed to maintain the saga out of the general public sphere, however had been “compelled” to take action.

This newest spat continues a long-running feud, which got here to a head in 2020 when a disputed $5 million settlement through arbitration dispute between the 86-year-old and the Gary Player Group – his firm operated by Marc – was awarded over possession and naming rights.