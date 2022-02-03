Players to discuss testifying at Mark Boucher’s hearing – Elgar | Sport

Proteas Test skipper Dean Elgar stated participant testimonies could be one thing they’re going to be discussing as a gaggle.

The gamers could also be referred to as as much as testify at coach Mark Boucher’s disciplinary proceedings in May.

The Proteas depart for New Zealand on Wednesday evening for his or her two-Test collection that begins on 17 February.

Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar stated his staff nonetheless have to debate the matter of gamers having to testify at coach Mark Boucher’s disciplinary proceedings.

The date of the hearings from 16 to 20 May means Boucher can oversee the upcoming New Zealand tour that South Africa leaves for on Wednesday evening and subsequent month’s dwelling engagement towards Bangladesh.

However, CSA stated in an announcement that some gamers could be required to testify within the proceedings, with Elgar saying they had been solely made conscious of that on Wednesday morning.

“The process of the hearing was pretty new to me and as a player, I don’t think you’ve got a lot of control over that,” Elgar stated.

“Those processes have formalities and when they’re on, you have to follow those processes to clear your name.

“It’s one thing we now have to talk about because the matter is new to us. We had been solely knowledgeable about it right now from a media launch.

“We haven’t heard anything else, but I doubt it will affect the team and this process has always been up in the air for a while.

“We did have a sense that it could come so far the place gamers could also be requested to testify within the listening to.”

With the player testimonies set to be a big part of the Black Lives Matters and Enoch Nkwe matters that Boucher must also answer for, victimisation and alienation become a prospect.

Elgar though, was confident that the South African Cricketers Association, through its chief executive officer Andrew Breetzke, had processes in place to look after players.

“We do have fairly a while till May to ascertain some concrete grounds for gamers close to SACA,” Elgar said.

“I’m fairly certain they’re going to come into play to help us on this course of if gamers are requested to testify. I have not heard something close to who will testify and when.

“Andrew Breetzke has the player’s welfare and wellbeing as a priority and it’s awesome to have him in our corner.

“I would not be shocked if he already had this stuff in place, however I’m undecided if this can be a presser to debate the hearings or us going to New Zealand.

“We may as well call it now.”