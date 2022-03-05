‘Playing for your country is bigger – Dean Elgar feels South African cricketers should prioritise playing for their nation over IPL

The 2022 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin on twenty sixth March 2022. And, forward of the vastly awaited Indian T20 League, South African Test skipper Dean Elgar has requested his gamers not to participate within the IPL.

Elgar stated that he acquired a name from the consultant at Cricket South Africa (CSA) relating to the participant’s availability for South Africa’s collection in opposition to Bangladesh. The collection between the 2 sides will conclude solely on twelfth April 2022. And, Elgar added that the gamers have to transient CSA whether or not they’ll supply their providers for the South African Test aspect or play within the IPL.

“Just this morning I got off a call with the respective personnel at CSA to try and give us a guideline as to whether the players will be available or not. The outcome of that meeting is that the players need to give CSA an indication whether they’re keen to go to the IPL or if they’re keen to play for the Test side,” stated Elgar as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Things will get clearer by subsequent week: Dean Elgar

Dean Elgar additionally said that this resolution from the gamers will reveal the place their loyalty lies. Adding that it was solely Test and ODI cricket that acquired the gamers to the IPL within the first place, Elgar revealed that there shall be extra readability on the matter by subsequent week.

“It’s a tough one leaving that up to the players, but this is how we’ll see where their loyalty lies. They mustn’t forget that Test and one-day cricket got them into the IPL, not the other way around. Hopefully by next week that will be clearer for us,” added Elgar.

Elgar additionally stated that gamers wouldn’t prefer to miss out on an enormous match just like the IPL, and concluded by stating that enjoying for the nation is greater than enjoying within the IPL.

“You don’t want players to miss out on a big occasion like the IPL, by no means. But I’d still like to think playing for your country is bigger than that,” concluded Elgar.