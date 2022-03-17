‘Playing under Mayank Agarwal will be good for me’ – Shikhar Dhawan expresses excitement ahead of IPL 2022

Just days forward of IPL 2022, Shikhar Dhawan has expressed his pleasure about taking part in below his India teammate Mayank Agarwal. At the identical time, the southpaw has additionally made it clear that he’s additionally wanting ahead to taking on the accountability of opening the innings alongside Agarwal for Punjab Kings ought to he get a possibility.

Dhawan was roped in by the Punjab-based franchise for INR 8.25 crore on the IPL 2022 mega public sale final month. He had an impressive 2021 season the place he amassed 587 runs from 16 matches representing the Delhi Capitals. Despite being in good type within the final two editions, he was launched by DC.

It can be an enormous accountability to open with Mayank Agarwal: Shikhar Dhawan

“I am looking very positive. Playing under Mayank will be good for me. We have a strong team; all youngsters are very good and talented. We hope we will do something big this time. Also if I get a chance to open with Mayank, then it will be so good for me because it will be a big responsibility, and I am ready to handle it”, mentioned Dhawan as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Agarwal was Punjab Kings’ first-choice retention together with left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh for IPL 2022. He has been provided a sum of INR 12 crore by the franchise and it has additionally been formally introduced that the explosive opener could be main them this season that will get underway on March 26.

Reportedly, India’s limited-overs skipper KL Rahul was PBKS’ first-choice captain, however he demanded his launch for higher prospects and the franchise obliged. Heading into the two-day occasion in Bengaluru final month, Punjab have been but to finalise their captain. However, they made the official announcement final month, naming Agarwal as their skipper.

With the captaincy tasks now handed over to Agarwal, he could be anticipated to take the workforce’s legacy ahead as they eye a maiden IPL crown. Punjab Kings kick off their marketing campaign in opposition to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai on March 27.