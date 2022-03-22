Plaza Hotel doorman stops man suspected of punching 9-year-old girl

NEW YORK — A Plaza Hotel doorman is being credited with stopping a suspect accused of punching a 9-year-old woman in Midtown.

Police sources informed CBS2 the apparently unprovoked assault occurred simply earlier than 11:30 a.m. on Monday close to Fifth Avenue and 59th Street, exterior Central Park.

The woman was strolling along with her mom when she was punched in facet of the face by a stranger.

Doorman Neil Johnson heard the commotion. He ran over and stopped the suspect from getting away.

“I turned around and faced him and yelled at him not to move anymore, and stay where he was. I’m really just glad he did,” Johnson stated.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with assault.

The sufferer, a vacationer from Florida, was handled on the scene for bruising.