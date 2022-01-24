Plea For Foreign Funding Clearance Of 6,000 NGOs In Supreme Court Today

The plea mentioned cancellation of FCRA licences can have a debilitating impact on COVID reduction efforts (File)

New Delhi:

A petition towards the centre’s refusal to resume licences wanted to obtain funding from overseas for 1000’s of non-profits that would impair their important humanitarian, advocacy and different operations in India might be heard by the Supreme Court on Monday.

The plea filed by US-based non-governmental organisation or NGO Global Peace Initiative has mentioned the cancellation of licences can have a debilitating impact on COVID-19 reduction efforts because the nation is battling its third wave of infections and the work performed by many of those 6,000 NGOs has helped hundreds of thousands of Indians to date.

The plea has sought an extension of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act or FCRA Licenses of those NGOs until at the least COVID-19 stays a “national disaster” designated by the central authorities.

“The sudden and arbitrary cancellation of FCRA registration of thousands of these NGOs violates the rights of the organisations, their workers as well as the millions of Indians who they serve,” the petition mentioned.

“This is especially relevant at a time when the country is facing the third wave of the COVID-19 virus… The cancellation of the licenses of close to 6000 NGOs at this time will hamper relief efforts and lead to denial of aid to citizens in need,” it mentioned.

The petition added that the position of NGOs in serving to fight the pandemic has been acknowledged by the central authorities, the NITI Aayog and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s workplace.

On January 1, the Union Home Ministry had mentioned that the FCRA licences of over 12,000 NGOs and different organisations have expired, days after a serious controversy over the non-renewal of the licence for Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity.

Messages launched to a choose group of journalists on WhatsApp attributed to “government sources” claimed practically half of those organisations had not utilized for the renewal of their licenses.

The licence for Mother Teresa’s charity, nevertheless, was renewed on January 6 and is about to be legitimate until 2026.

But the record of NGOs now with out an FCRA licence consists of Oxfam India and the Oxfam India Trust, Jamia Milia Islamia, the Indian Medical Association, the Leprosy Mission, the Tuberculosis Association Of India, the Indira Gandhi National Centre For Arts, and the India Islamic Cultural Centre.

Refusing FCRA clearance has been listed by critics of the federal government as its approach of suppressing organisations whose work or officers are usually not thought-about supportive sufficient of the centre.