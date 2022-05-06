Plea Seeks Removal Of ‘Defamatory Content’ On Ayurveda From Wikipedia

The petition stated that matter displaying about Ayurveda on Wikipedia is poorly researched.

New Delhi:

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed within the Supreme Court to direct the Respondent the Ministry of Ayush and the Ministry of IT and Electronics to take obligatory steps that compel Wikimedia Foundation to take away references from the articles relating to Ayurveda printed on its web site.

The PIL additional sought course to the respondent Ministry of Ayush to think about the illustration dated October 2, 2021, despatched by the petitioners.

The petitioner, Ayurvedic Medicine Manufacturers Organisation of India (AMMOI), is an affiliation registered beneath the Travancore-Cochin Literary, Scientific and Charitable Societies Act, 1955 was established to seek out cures to the widespread issues of producers of Ayurvedic medicines. The Association was registered at Trichur, Kerala.

The petitioner group, by its petition moved by advocates Shweta Garg, Robin Raju, Deepa Joseph and Blessan Mathews, has highlighted an article that’s printed about Ayurveda on Wikipedia as maligning, defamatory and biased.

“The contents of the matter shown on Wikipedia totally malign the natural system of medicine which has a history of more than 3,000 years and is widely respected and accepted the world over, ” the petitioner stated, stating the truth that the incumbent Government of India has additionally constituted a separate Ministry named AYUSH for Ayurveda and different different drugs programs.

The petition additional acknowledged that the Constitution of a separate ministry is an acknowledgment of this historic stream of medication, the petition stated.

The petition stated that the matter of concern for the petitioner is that the second line of the article printed on Wikipedia, which is hosted by the Respondent Wikimedia Foundation, phrases Ayurveda as a pseudoscientific, and needlessly in the beginning of the article cites the assertion of Indian Medial Association that describes Ayurvedic practitioners as Quacks. The referred article has unnecessarily and purely with the intent to tarnish Ayurveda, the plea stated.

“That the matter of concern is that this utterly absurd, poorly researched and prejudiced article pops up as the first article when Ayurveda is searched on Google, ” The petition stated.

“This article also affects the morale of the thousands of Ayurvedic practitioners in India and the World over. The article published does more harm to a natural system of medicine which has legacy and acceptance for thousands of years, ” the petition stated.

It reiterated that the contents of the article do hurt to the hard-earned fame of Ayurveda, constructed by sheer dedication and fixed analysis over a considerable span of time.

“The said articles clearly overlook the fact that there are numerous Ayurvedic Medical colleges in the country where Millions have been invested and innumerable people visit for treatment, ” the petition stated.

