‘Please keep looking’, families beg as hunt for Spanish shipwreck crew ends

“Once again the people of the sea have been hit very hard,” mentioned Alberto Nuñez Feijóo, head of Spain’s northwestern Galicia area the place the boat was primarily based.

“Galicia is a big family and when a family is struck by a tragic event, it unites in grief to seek comfort,” he mentioned in asserting three days of mourning for the victims.

In Madrid, lawmakers noticed a minute of silence in parliament for the useless and the lacking from the trawler, which went down some 250 nautical miles (463 kilometres) east of Newfoundland, leaving simply three survivors.

“Spain is shocked by the shipwreck of the Galician fishing boat Villa de Pitanxo off the coast of Canada,” mentioned parliamentary speaker Meritxell Batet.

In complete, there have been 24 crew members aboard the vessel, amongst them 16 Spanish nationals, 5 Peruvians and three Ghanaians.

Spain’s agriculture and fisheries minister, Luis Planas, mentioned it was “the biggest tragedy in the fishing sector in the last 38 years” in reference to the Islamar III, a sardine boat that sank off the Canary Islands in July 1984, claiming 26 lives.

“This is a job which not only is very hard but is also very dangerous.”

‘Six or seven metre waves’

Planas mentioned eight vessels, amongst them Spanish and Portuguese fishing boats, have been engaged within the seek for survivors from the Villa de Pitanxo, a 50-metre (164-foot) fishing vessel which despatched out a misery sign at 0424 GMT on Tuesday.

By Wednesday morning, hopes of discovering the 11 lacking crew members have been fading, with Spain’s Salvamento Maritimo sea rescue service tweeting that rescuers have been battling very tough seas with “6-7 metre high waves” that have been “complicating the search operation and making visibility difficult”.

“The weather right now is challenging for the search,” Brian Owens of Canada’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) instructed AFP, saying rescuers had mobilised a helicopter, a army airplane, a coastguard ship and several other boats to seek for the lacking crew.

It was not instantly clear what induced the boat to founder, with Planas saying it was working in a fishing floor “of immense value but which also has very significant climate problems”.

So far, there was no info publicly launched concerning the identities of the survivors nor the victims.

‘Survival a matter of minutes’

Back in Galicia, households of the crew have been desperately awaiting information about their family members.

“We just want to know if he is dead or alive,” Carlos Ordonez instructed La Voz de Galicia newspaper, referring to his nephew William Arevalo.

“We already know what happens when you fall into waters like those around Newfoundland. Survival is a matter of minutes.”

So far, there have been no particulars concerning the survivors, who have been discovered on a life raft by a Spanish fishing boat 5 hours after the Villa de Pitanxo despatched out a misery name.

Suffering from hypothermia, they have been airlifted to security by a Canadian helicopter.

“No one is emotionally prepared to receive such shocking news,” mentioned Galician chief Feijóo, vowing “to honour those who lost their lives at sea”.