Please spare us from inflight worship and hairy chests

Welcome to Declassified, a weekly humor column.

As everyone knows, Article 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights states that it’s “both reasonable and acceptable, if coming across someone playing guitar on a beach or in a public park, to smash said guitar over their annoying head.”

Alas, it seems that passengers on an easyJet flight out of Poland clearly weren’t au fait with their human rights and didn’t take the authorized motion when a Singaporean man and his suspiciously completely satisfied mates started singing a Christian worship tune at 30,000 toes. Perhaps they have been hoping for divine intervention to guard them from COVID, as just one individual within the video clip of the incident is sporting a masks.

Also, this was a flight on easyJet, an organization that will (and maybe already does) cost you further for respiratory! What’s the surcharge for praising God? And are you allowed to place a guitar within the overhead lockers?

Most individuals on social media appeared distinctly unimpressed by the mid-flight non secular sing-song, with Ilhan Omar, a member of the U.S. Congress who’s Muslim, tweeting: “I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end?”

The inflight singer was recognized as Jonathan Neo, who was on his method again from Poland, the place he had seemingly been performing for individuals who had fled the conflict in Ukraine and have been holed up at Polish prepare stations. Haven’t these individuals suffered sufficient?

Speaking of getting pointless issues compelled upon us: Emmanuel Macron’s furry chest. From the person who was photographed in a hoodie for the genuine “I’m just the same as Volodymyr Zelenskyy, vote for me” look, now we have now the “I’m just the same as late-70s Bee Gees, vote for me” look!

The principal job for Macron and his rival for the French presidency, Marine Le Pen, is to attempt to win over these individuals who voted for another person within the first spherical, particularly the supporters of leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who completed third. Are left-wingers significantly swayed by furry chests? Both Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels did have spectacular beards, so there’s an inexpensive likelihood additionally they had furry chests. Does anybody in The Left group within the European Parliament have a solution to this urgent query?

CAPTION COMPETITION

“How nice to see the two main candidates in the 2020 U.S. presidential election finally getting along.”

Can you do higher? Email [email protected] or on Twitter @pdallisonesque

Last week we gave you this photograph:

Thanks for all of the entries. Here’s the most effective from our postbag — there’s no prize aside from the reward of laughter, which I feel we are able to all agree is much extra useful than money or booze.

“Your parents, when they can’t agree on what to order,” by Shivang Gupta

Paul Dallison is POLITICO‘s Slot News Editor.