Plot To Kill George W Bush In Revenge For Iraq War Foiled: FBI

Accused informed that they wished to kill George W Bush for 2013 Iraq invasion.

Washington:

An Iraqi man who sought political asylum within the United States plotted to kill former president George W. Bush, the Justice Department mentioned Tuesday.

Shihab Ahmed Shihab, 52, informed an FBI informant that he wished to smuggle not less than 4 different Iraqis into the nation over the border with Mexico to undertake the plot, based on an FBI affidavit filed in federal court docket in Columbus, Ohio.

Two of the hit workforce can be former Iraqi intelligence brokers, whereas the others can be members of Islamic State or one other Qatar-based hardline group Shihab known as “al-Raed.”

Shihab informed the informant that they wished to kill Bush, who ordered the invasion of Iraq in 2003, “because they felt that he was responsible for killing many Iraqis and breaking apart the entire country of Iraq,” based on the submitting.

He informed the informant that he was the cousin of the previous Islamic State head Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and had killed Americans within the years following the invasion.

Shihab was arrested early Tuesday and was charged in federal court docket with an immigration crime and aiding and abetting the tried homicide of a former US official.

A resident of Columbus, Shihab and the informant went as far as to surveil areas related to Bush in Dallas, Texas, and mentioned tips on how to get hold of weapons, safety official uniforms, and automobiles for use within the plot.

He additionally provided to assist a second FBI informant smuggle members of their household into the Untied States for tens of hundreds of {dollars}.

Shihab arrived within the United States on a customer visa in September 2020 and sought asylum in March 2021 when his visa expired.

The affidavit signifies that the FBI had the primary informant contact Shihab shortly after that.

