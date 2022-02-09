Plumbers fixing leaking toilet alerted police to $1.1m cash, $44m ice in ‘safe house’

“I don’t think any worker or any tradesman really anticipates going to work on a given day and tripping over hundreds of kilos of drugs and cash. Certainly, it’s a good story to tell, I’ve got no doubt, for some people,” the medication and firearm squad commander mentioned. “This sort of opportunistic discovery, it does happen. When people are involved in this sort of criminal activity, there’s always that risk that they run. Information from the public very often triggers these sorts of investigations; we’re very grateful.” Detectives have launched a picture of the seized medication and money. Credit:NSW Police He mentioned the investigation was ongoing and multifaceted. “When you’re talking these quantities of drugs and cash, what we’re looking at is organised crime,” he mentioned.

“People who are involved in organised crime, moving these quantities of drugs, they are a risk to the public every day of the week. “These people are moving dangerous substances, dangerous drugs. They’re involved in the possession and use of firearms and all the violence that goes with organised crime.” Detectives, underneath Strike Force Joylyn, have launched photographs of the seized money and medicines and CCTV of a person they consider can help with their investigations, who was seen strolling alongside Minter Street about 8.10pm on the day of the invention. “He is described as being of Asian appearance, about 170 centimetres tall, of thin build, aged between 25 and 30, with short black hair,” NSW Police mentioned in an announcement on Wednesday.