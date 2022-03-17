PM announces boost for Perth city deal

A money enhance to an current Perth metropolis deal between the federal and West Australian governments will assist development work begin sooner, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says.

The extra funding for the multi-billion greenback deal between the 2 governments was introduced on Thursday throughout Mr Morrison’s first go to to the state since its border restrictions ended.

Both governments will present an additional $49 million will go in direction of upgrades to Edith Cowan University and an additional $25 million for the brand new Swan River Bridge.

The federal authorities had already dedicated $245 million for ECU and $25 million for the bridge.

This means the full worth of the Perth metropolis deal is $1.69 billion, together with funding for Perth cultural sights, a CBD transport plan and Curtin University.

Mr Morrison mentioned the extra funding will deal with development and labour market points, permit design enhancements, and allow extra manufacturing work to be finished regionally.

“This injection into the Perth city deal means boots on the ground and tradies on site even sooner, with major works expected to start later this year,” he mentioned.