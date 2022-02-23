PM announces major Russian punishment

Scott Morrison has introduced what Australia will do in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and right here’s the way it may affect you.

Scott Morrison has introduced focused journey bans and a collection of economic sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which he has labelled “unjustified, unwarranted, unprovoked and unacceptable”.

The Prime Minister convened an emergency assembly of cupboard’s nationwide safety committee on Wednesday to debate the subsequent steps because the disaster in Ukraine ramps up.

In lock-step with the United States and the United Kingdom, Australia will place sanctions on 5 Russian banks named by the United States earlier – Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank.

In addition, various monetary sanctions will likely be positioned on the transport, power, telecommunications, oil, gasoline and mineral reserves industries.

Sanctions have been positioned on eight individuals, with the Prime Minister warning that could possibly be expanded.

Acknowledging that Australia doesn’t have a considerably shut buying and selling relationship with Russia, Mr Morrison mentioned the sanctions would start “immediately” and would get “stronger and stronger” down the road.

“And we will be standing up to Russia, along with all of our partners and all those who believe that it is totally unacceptable that Russia would invade its neighbour,” Mr Morrison mentioned.

“These sanctions will significantly expand the scope of persons, and I stress, entities that Australia can list for targeted financial sanctions and travel bans.

“It’s included to capture persons and entities of what is termed strategic and economic significance to Russia.”

Mr Morrison’s announcement got here a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two insurgent areas in jap Ukraine on a “peacekeeping mission”.

Overnight, United States President Joe Biden has described the transfer as an “invasion” and on Tuesday night time native time vowed to impose powerful sanctions.

Mr Morrison mentioned his authorities would work with Australia’s companions to determine extra people and industries that may be subjected to sanctions.

“Moscow’s decision fundamentally undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and it has no validity under international law. (We) continue to co-ordinate closely with the United States, UK and European Union and other governments to ensure there are severe costs to Russia’s aggression,” he mentioned.

Earlier, Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne mentioned Australia would use “whatever tools we have available” to impose powerful sanctions and would think about expelling Russia’s prime diplomat in Canberra.

“Dealing with diplomats in that way, whether it is expulsions or recalls, is always an option,” Senator Payne mentioned.

“Focus at the moment though is on targeted sanctions that will have an impact on those responsible. So while there are other options and other tools in the toolkit, such as how we deal with diplomats, that’s a matter I’ll turn my mind to at an appropriate time.”

Mr Morrison mentioned the Russian ambassador could be known as in for a gathering with the Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in a while Wednesday.

Calling Russia a “thug and bully”, he mentioned Australia and the West would rise up for liberal democracy.

“We are now living in a world where authoritarian autocracies are seeking to have their way, and the only defence against that is those countries that favour world order, that favour freedom,” he mentioned.

“Liberal democracies have to stand together and so many other countries, even if they’re not liberal democracies, who do believe in those principles in the sovereignty of states … we need to stand together and Australia will always do that.”

Charge d’Affaires of Ukraine in Australia Volodymyr Shalkivskyi mentioned on Wednesday morning Australia and its allies ought to goal Russia’s “most sacred area” of its economic system and impose sanctions on power.

“The energy companies provide the most revenue for the Russian budget, money that the Kremlin uses to finance military campaigns around the world,” Mr Shalkivskyi mentioned.

“We appreciate the already implemented sanctions against Russia and the strong political statements (of Australia).

“We need Australia to join its partners in applying additional sanctions against Russia.

“We hope the Australian government will find possible ways to provide additional non-military assistance.”

Mr Morrison added Australia would search to supply humanitarian help for Ukrainians by way of visas, by way of the “many streams” of the migration program, and that displaced individuals could be put on the prime of the pile.

“I would expect we would be able to provide support through many channels,” he mentioned.