PM Buys Pune Metro Ticket For Inaugural Ride. See Pic

PM Modi inaugurated a 12-km stretch of the whole 32.2-km Pune Metro Rail Project.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately inaugurated the Pune metro rail undertaking and took a experience with “young friends” shortly thereafter.

The Prime Minister, who purchased the ticket on the metro station, shared a photograph of himself sitting contained in the metro practice with kids.

“Ensuring convenient and comfortable travel for the people of Pune. PM Modi inaugurated the Pune Metro and travelled on board with his young friends,” PM Modi’s workplace tweeted sharing a collection of images.

On board the Pune Metro with my younger pals. pic.twitter.com/QZi0AL0Uv2 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 6, 2022

PM Modi took metro experience from Garware Metro Station to Anandnagar station.

The complete value of the Pune metro undertaking is over Rs 11,400 crore. The PM had laid the muse stone for the undertaking on December 24, 2016.