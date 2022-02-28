PM convenes peak security committee

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is convening Australia’s peak safety committee to motion additional responses to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Cabinet’s nationwide safety committee is predicted to finalise on Tuesday what deadly help Australia will present Ukraine, with the federal authorities already pledging $4 million in navy help by way of NATO’s belief fund for Ukraine.

But Mr Morrison says nationwide safety concerns could stop him from publicly disclosing what deadly help Australia could be sending.

“I don’t want to flag that (there) will soon be a list that we may provide,” he mentioned.

“We will consider that as we work through those issues but the lethal aid support sees us step up again together with the rest of the world.”

The head of the Ukrainian embassy in Canberra welcomed any assist from Australia, saying navy assist will make an enormous distinction after preliminary missile strikes from Russia focused the nation’s navy infrastructure.

“That is why it is crucial for us to have reliable support,” Charge d”Affaires Volodymyr Shalkivskyi said.

“Thanks to the worldwide group, our companions, we’re assured that we’ll not run out of bullets and weapons to defend our nation.”

Mr Shalkivskyi said ordinary men in Ukraine had already taken up the fight, ensuring Russia’s plan for a swift invasion and to install a pro-Russian puppet government had failed.

“We have robust morale amongst our troopers and officers,” he mentioned.

“We are a younger, liberal democracy with an enormous historical past that goes to the traditional occasions. There have been plenty of invasions in our historical past however finally, all of them failed.”

Canberra’s Parliament House was lit up overnight with the colours of the Ukrainian flag to show support for the country’s people and government.

Mr Shalkivskyi said the display of the Ukrainian flag was a symbol of solidarity with the people of Ukraine “who stand for the ideas of freedom”.

Australia has already slapped sanctions on Russian elites, including President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu.

All members of the Russian security council and 339 members of its parliament have also been sanctioned, as have key Belarusian individuals.

Military and financial entities across both countries have also been targeted.

The federal government has also updated its travel advice to Russia, urging Australians not to go to the country and for citizens to leave as soon as possible.

The prime minister urged Ukrainians in Australia not to fly to Ukraine to fight in the conflict.

“At this time, the legality of such actions are unsure beneath Australian regulation,” he said.

Mr Shalkivskyi said it was important that Australians complied with the legislation after around 20 people had contacted the Ukrainian embassy on Monday morning to inquire about heading overseas to fight.

“I really feel actually happy to listen to such phrases of assist. At the identical time, it is vital to rigorously consider how one can proceed,” he mentioned.

“We respect such willingness from Australian individuals to assist Ukraine to defend our nation (however) there are alternative ways to assist our navy and to guard our civilians (like) monetary help, humanitarian help.”